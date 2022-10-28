Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
ComicBook
Emma Makes Shocking Return to WWE, Ronda Rousey Cheats to Retain SmackDown Women's Title
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was not lacking for Champions, as both Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey were present for the blue brand's new episode. Rousey came out to the ring and though she took aim at the crowd a bit in her opening promo, she was still going to hold her open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but it wasn't Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shotzi, or Raquel Rodriguez that answered the challenge. Instead, it was a surprise return, as Emma made her grand return to WWE and SmackDown after five years away from the company, and she was now facing Rousey for the Title.
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
411mania.com
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:. * Undisputed WWE Universal...
Will Smith Reveals Floyd Mayweather Called Him 10 Days Straight After Oscars Slap
Will Smith had at least one good friend following the shocking Oscars slap incident on March 27. The King Richard star, 54, revealed in new comments that after he unceremoniously marched onstage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, boxing great Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10 days straight. “I want to say something also about Floyd,” Smith said in video obtained by TMZ Sports, which you can SEE HERE.
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn Knocks Out Braun Strowman With Superman Punch at WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn used a strategy from Roman Reigns’ playbook for the Glasgow live event this past Sunday. The Honorary Uce and The Usos formed a 6-man tag team against The New Day and Braun Strowman. At one point during the match, Zayn delivered the Superman punch and briefly knocked Strowman out.
wrestleview.com
Two Title Matches added to WWE Crown Jewel, updated lineup
WWE has added an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match and a Last Woman Standing Raw Women’s Championship Match to next Saturday’s Crown Jewel. Below is the updated lineup for next Saturday’s which will take place live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. -Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Comments On Rumors Of Facing Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber
In an interview with The Mirror, Sami Zayn spoke about the possibility of challenging Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber, which will be in Montreal. Zayn is from Laval, less than an hour away in the same province. Here are highlights:. On his storyline with the Bloodline and where it...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced an appearance by Roman Reigns and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced a Reigns appearance as wekk as a “Trick Or Street Fight” between Matt Riddle and Otis for Monday’s show, which is the go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel.
Kurt Angle Names Three TNA Wrestlers He Believes Should've Had Runs In WWE
Kurt Angle names TNA Wrestling stars he believes could have become WWE Superstars. When Kurt Angle left WWE for TNA Wrestling in 2006, his defection went a long way in taking TNA Wrestling to the next level. As it turns out, Kurt Angle would wind up spending more years of his career as an active wrestler with TNA than he did in WWE. Throughout that time, Kurt Angle wrestled many unique competitors oh, some of whom made it to WWE such as AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. However, there were also a handful of competitors who never got to have major runs in WWE.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt In Line For Major Program With Roman Reigns
After being away from WWE for more than a year, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited comeback to the company at Extreme Rules where he received a hero’s welcome from fans. While Wyatt was always always a popular figure with fans during his initial run with WWE, his popularity has soared since returning to the company. Although the star has yet to wrestle, his two promo segments have certainly got fans talking.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV
It appeared last week that Sheamus was getting a write-off from WWE programming for the next little bit after he was "injured" by The Bloodline on "SmackDown." Indeed, Sheamus will be taking some time away from WWE; however, he will be doing so for reasons that are cause for celebration, not alarm.
Yardbarker
Kurt Angle says WWE should have turned Roman Reigns heel long before 2020
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle talked about WWE TLC 2017 on his later podcast. "I mean, these guys had an incredible faction, they had an awesome career, and they actually obviously spawned into singles careers and had incredible careers as well. The Shield was very special, one of the best factions in the history of the business."
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns breaks character, Sami Uso is born on WWE SmackDown
After the opening match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn lost to The Brawling Brutes after Zayn was pinned after he had some issues with Jey Uso at ringside. The group argued in the ring and that led to Reigns walking out to the ring with Paul Heyman.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Names WWE Stars Capable Of 5-Star Matches
One of the most prestigious achievements in professional wrestling is performing in a five-star match. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer instilled a rating system that designates stars to matches from major promotions around the world, beginning in the 1980s. WWE has unlocked the achievement on 16 occasions. Former Universal Champion...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Comments On The Bloodline And Roman Reigns' Heel Turn
Roman Reigns is a top heel in the wrestling business, but it was a long journey to get to this point. For years, Reigns had been pushed as WWE's top babyface. He was resented by many fans, who felt the character was being forced. Once Reigns aligned with Paul Heyman to form The Bloodline, fans began to embrace their "Tribal Chief."
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Cardona Shuts Down Potential WWE Return As Zack Ryder
Under the direction of Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, a myriad of talents have returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in recent months. Most recently, Australian Superstar Emma returned to "SmackDown," answering Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Title. Amidst the rush of returns, professional wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Braun Strowman Says Upcoming Match Will Be 'Monumental'
Braun Strowman will be competing in his first premium live event match since returning to WWE next weekend in Saudi Arabia when he goes one on one against Omos at WWE's Crown Jewel. The match is being billed as a clash of the giants between two of the biggest members of the roster, with the two men having worked to one-up each other in recent times, and Strowman has taken to Instagram to claim it is, "A fight fit for literal kings."
wrestlinginc.com
Bray Wyatt Potentially Set For Major WWE Storyline
At Extreme Rules 2022, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt made his triumphant return to WWE after being away from the company for a year and some change. Wyatt was released from the company in 2021 while Vince McMahon was over WWE. Now with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan running the show, some previously released stars have returned to WWE, with Wyatt being one of those names.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Fred Rosser Hopes For Dream Match With Former WWE Mentor Bob Backlund: “He Is In His Mid-Seventies and He Can Still Go”
NJPW star and current STRONG Openweight champion Fred Rosser recently spoke with Inside The Ring about a wide variety of topics, most notably how he would love to tangle with his former WWE mentor, the great Bob Backlund. Backlund and Rosser, who worked in WWE as Darren Young, were paired up in 2016.
Comments / 0