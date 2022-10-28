Two teams on different ends of the Italian Serie A table will face off when Juventus F.C. visits U.S. Lecce on Saturday on Paramount+. The visitors have won three of their last four domestic matches and will turn their attention squarely to Serie A play now that they have been eliminated from the Champions League 2022 tournament. Massimiliano Allegri's men will visit a Lecce club that is desperate for points since they sit right above the relegation zone with one win and two draws over their last five matches. Stream the match now on Paramount+, and get a 30-day free trial with the promo code UEFA22.

1 DAY AGO