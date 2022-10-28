ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘United Fighter’s Association and Kickboxing’– Jake Paul and Anderson Silva agree to this UNIQUE bet ahead of their boxing bout

By Udayan Mukherjee
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
worldboxingnews.net

Our ‘Muhammad Ali,’ Jake Paul gets ex-champ handicap fight offer

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes Jake Paul could turn the hatred of him by boxing around as Muhammad Ali did. Many boxing fans despise Paul, who likes the purity of the sport and proper pugilists to engage in combat. That’s not what the ex-Disney star is about. He’s...
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears

Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines

Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
Boxing Insider

Jake Paul Bests Anderson Silva In Slugfest

Although purists may have scoffed, it was one of the biggest fights of 2022. Anderson Silva, the former UFC great and impressive – if not aging – boxer was facing none other than Jake Paul himself, a social media influencer turned serious fighter with a thunderous punch. The crowd in Glendale Arizona was loud and vocal as the two men entered the ring. The time for pre hype fight, however, was over.
GLENDALE, AZ
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up

GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
ARIZONA STATE
Decider.com

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Live Stream: Time, Fight Card, Where To Watch The Paul/Silva Fight Live

Live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide on pay-per-view!. After two straight wins against Tyron Woodley, the man knowns as “The Problem Child” will try to go 6-0 in the boxing ring when he takes on former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva. Anderson, who has a lifetime 34-11 mixed martial arts record, enters the ring with three wins and one loss as a boxer, losing his first fight to Osmar Luiz Teixeira but winning his next three bouts against Julio Cesar De Jesus, Julio César Chávez Jr., and Tito Ortiz.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
Boxing Scene

Logan Paul: Anderson, I Love You, But You’re Gonna Be Face Down, Horizontal, By End Of Night

GLENDALE, Arizona – Even Jake Paul’s perpetually supportive big brother questioned his decision to fight Anderson Silva. By Thursday, though, Logan Paul predicted that Silva will meet the same fate Saturday night that fellow former UFC champion Tyron Woodley experienced 10 months ago. The elder Paul playfully taunted Silva during the final press conference for the eight-round cruiserweight clash between Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) and Silva (3-1, 2 KOs).
FLORIDA STATE
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva prediction, preview and analysis

Head-punching enthusiast and influencer supreme, Jake Paul, finally picks on someone his own size this evening (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall-of-Famer, Anderson Silva, atop a five-fight FITE.tv / Showtime-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The broadcast will...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy