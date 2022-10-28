‘United Fighter’s Association and Kickboxing’– Jake Paul and Anderson Silva agree to this UNIQUE bet ahead of their boxing bout

Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.

23 HOURS AGO