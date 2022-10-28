ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk

Inside a wooden shed that sits on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Wilton Place lives a man who goes by the name Q.

If you knew him, it wouldn't be a surprise that he built the shed himself.

"The construction sites around the neighborhood - some of them put out old wood that they've finished cutting, so I go into the bins and get the old wood out," Q explains.

He says he worked in construction and was laid off right before the pandemic, but he hasn't stopped hustling.

He says he fixes and builds bikes, too.

That's how he gets money to buy tools and add to his elaborate home. It's fully powered by a diesel generator. He also added a few plants outside his shed.

And despite the amount of room he's taking up on the sidewalk, some small businesses don't seem to have a problem with it.

"I think it's cool, honestly. I have zero problem with it," said Rance Shaw, manager of a nearby coffee shop. "He hasn't been disruptive or anything like that."

"He greets you and stuff, but he's never been disrespectful at all," said Jose Duran, a barber who works nearby.

Q has been offered shelter and housing, but says he turned it down because he wouldn't be able to use his power tools.

He hopes to live in an RV one day.

When asked for a comment from Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell, who represents the area, his office said in part:

"... Our teams will continue our diligent outreach to this individual, and we are hopeful that we will successfully connect him to housing and services..."

Frog ?
4d ago

Those people don't want jobs. They like to live freely and that's why I don't agree on housing them! Send then back to their own states already!!!

13
KindnessMatters
4d ago

Impressive and I hope someone sees his talent and hires him and he becomes a success story in life. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

17
Guest PDX
3d ago

I would also like to build a little cottage right on the beach. I'm thinking in front of everybody else's house.

