Yardbarker
Lazio vs Salernitana: Official Starting Lineups Announced
The starting lineups for this evening’s Serie A clash between Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio and Davide Nicola’s Salernitana have been announced. The Biancocelesti are keen to follow up on their 2-1 win over FC Midtjylland on Thursday with another positive result in front of their adoring home fans today.
Yardbarker
Chelsea star wants to leave club in January with destination already decided
Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech wants to leave the club in January and has his sights set on a move to AC Milan. That’s according to Todofichajes, who reports that the winger is in very advanced negotiations with the Rossoneri after they failed to get a move over the line on Deadline Day during the last window.
Sarri full of rage and remorse after Milinkovic-Savic ‘mess’ costs Lazio
Maurizio Sarri had wrestled all week with the question of whether to start Sergej Milinkovic-Savic against Salernitana. His Lazio team were soaring, up to third in Serie A and boasting the best defensive record in the division. A 2-0 win over the previously undefeated Atalanta, richly deserved despite the absence of top scorer Ciro Immobile, had put the manager back in the spotlight, the national media celebrating a rebirth of “Sarrismo” – Sarri-ism, often translated as Sarri-ball.
FOX Sports
Openda nets hat trick as Lens beats Toulouse 3-0 in France
PARIS (AP) — Lois Openda came on as a substitute and scored a hat trick to give Lens a 3-0 win over Toulouse in the French league on Friday that provisionally put his team two points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Openda entered the game in the 56th minute and...
ESPN
Bayern fire six goals past Mainz to take over top spot
Bayern Munich demolished visitors Mainz 6-2 on Saturday, with Sadio Mane scoring once and setting up two more goals, to take over the lead in the Bundesliga. Mane, who scored in Bayern's 3-0 midweek win at Barcelona in the Champions League, also missed a penalty. Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka were also on target for Bayern along with substitute Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
ESPN
Inter Milan cruise to home win against Sampdoria
Internazionale eased to a 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Sampdoria side at the San Siro on Saturday, extending their winning Serie A streak to four games. Goals from Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella and Joaquin Correa sent Simone Inzaghi's side up to fifth place on 24 points, level with Atalanta and Lazio who play Empoli and Salernitana, respectively, on Sunday.
Marsch ‘sick of losing’, City sweat on Haaland, Conte’s VAR blast – as it happened
Jesse Marsch expressed anger at Leeds’ poor form while Pep Guardiola revealed his star striker faces a fitness test
Yardbarker
PSG leading Juventus in the race for Ukrainian talent
PSG could blow away all the competing clubs for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk as the youngster continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk. The 21-year-old is the future star of Ukrainian football and is already proving to be the top talent in his nation now. It is only a matter...
Yardbarker
Quique Setien confirms Barcelona still owe him money
New Villarreal head coach Quique Setien has hinted his previous contract with Barcelona is yet to be settled. The Yellow Submarine moved swiftly to replace Unai Emery earlier this week with Setien drawing against Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva in his first game in charge. The veteran boss is...
Rennes up to 3rd in France after Lorient loses to Nice
Rennes has moved up to third in the French league with a 3-0 win over Montpellier
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp admits his worry over Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes
Jurgen Klopp is concerned Liverpool could miss out on Champions League qualification after his team’s disappointing season took another hit yesterday. The Reds lost their fourth game of the season at the hands of Leeds United on Saturday night as Jesse Marsch’s side scored an 89th-minute winner to give the away side a 2-1 win and end Liverpool’s long reign of dominance at Anfield.
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag keen to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo drama
Ronaldo returned to the pitch with a goal on Thursday night, having been dropped following his recent strop against Tottenham
Yardbarker
Samuel Iling-Junior joins Juventus growing list of injured players
Juventus has been plagued by injuries for much of this season and Samuel Iling-Junior has joined the ever-growing list. Max Allegri’s men have lost key players for several weeks this term and it doesn’t seem a month would go by when a team member will not suffer at least a minor injury.
Yardbarker
Report outlines Conte’s January transfer plans, Levy has given his green light
Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their squad when the transfer window reopens in January. According to reports from Football Insider, Antonio Conte has demanded backing in the transfer market during the mid-season, and he wants to bring in a versatile defender, a forward and a midfielder. While Tottenham have...
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
Yardbarker
Watch the Best Moments of Lionel Messi In PSG’s Win Over Troyes (Video)
Lionel Messi continues to be the catalyst for the Paris Saint-Germain attack. The 35-year-old dragged the French giants to a 4-2 win against Troyes on Saturday at the Parce des Princes. First, Messi scored a great goal from outside the box to level the scoring at 2-2 after the capital...
Yardbarker
“We will always welcome everyone to be part of our great club,” Callum McGregor
Celtic once again are supporting the Show Racism the Red Card campaign and while the message is one that every Celtic supporter agrees with wholeheartedly it’s also true that many Celtic supporters have serious misgivings about this particular organisation’s Scottish operation for the way that they seem to be mute when it comes to calling out anti-Irish racism that sadly remains a prominent feature in Scottish life for many people of Irish decent.
'We can't just rely on one game. We need to build momentum in our season': Jesse Marsch's sense of adventure brings rich reward at Anfield - and he knows his Leeds side must use it as a springboard
Jesse Marsch was ready to head for home but still had time to fulfil one last media request, in Anfield’s players’ tunnel. As he gathered his thoughts, the eye was drawn to a quote from Jurgen Klopp that adorned the wall over the Leeds manager’s left shoulder.
Jesse Marsch says Leeds have ‘stopped the bleeding’ after win over Liverpool
Jesse Marsch claimed Leeds had “stopped the bleeding” after they ended a run of eight Premier League games without a win by beating Liverpool for the first time since April 2001. Leeds, who started the day in the relegation zone and with their manager under intense pressure, produced...
tennismajors.com
Field set for NextGen ATP Finals in Milan
While the battle for the last three berths at the ATP Finals in Turin wages on in Basel, Vienna and Paris over the next 10 days, the field for the NextGen ATP Finals in Milan has been set. On Thursday, Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker qualified as the eighth player for the...
