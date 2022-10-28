Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip
Ahead of Saturday’s away encounter at Lecce, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of its travel diaries series. The Bianconeri had just returned from their midweek trip to Lisbon, but had to travel south on Friday for a meeting against the Giallorossi. After arriving to Lecce,...
BBC
Pablo Mari: Arsenal players pay tribute to recovering defender after stabbing
Arsenal's players have paid tribute to Pablo Mari as he recovers from being stabbed in an Italian supermarket. The 29-year-old defender, on loan at Monza from the Gunners, was stabbed in the back on Thursday during an attack in which one person was killed. Arsenal's players held up a shirt...
Soccer-Juventus grab 1-0 victory with late Fagioli strike at Lecce
LECCE, Italy, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Juventus earned a 1-0 victory at Lecce with a late goal by halftime substitute Nicolo Fagioli on Saturday as Massimiliano Allegri's side took their third consecutive win in Serie A.
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to rival Chelsea in pursuit of 20-year-old midfielder
Manchester United are looking to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of 20-year-old midfielder Edson Alvarez. Manchester United were looking to bring in a midfielder during the summer transfer window. Eventually, Erik ten Hag opted to sign former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, but at the age of 30, it’s more of a short-term signing.
Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday.
BBC
Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest: Mikel Arteta delighted with his side's improvement
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is delighted with the improved performance in a 5-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest after losing to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday. MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 30 October on BBC One, BBC...
Porterville Recorder
Milan falls to shock loss at Torino; Atalanta beats Empoli
MILAN (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan fell to a surprise second loss of the season in Serie A with a 2-1 defeat at Torino on Sunday. Koffi Djidji and Aleksei Miranchuk netted in two first-half minutes for the hosts before Junior Messias pulled one back for Milan in the 67th following a bad mistake by Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić.
Arsenal player Pablo Marí has back surgery after deadly supermarket attack
Pablo Marí, who is in Italy on loan at Monza, is likely to need two months’ rest after being a victim of a deadly supermarket stabbing in Milan
Yardbarker
Arsenal makes key experienced player unavailable for transfer
Arsenal has been impressed by the form of Granit Xhaka and the midfielder is now considered non-transferable, according to a report. The Swiss star has turned around his Arsenal career from nearly leaving the club in 2020 to becoming one of its most reliable men. Mikel Arteta trusts him and...
BBC
Fulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
Yardbarker
Lazio vs Salernitana: Official Starting Lineups Announced
The starting lineups for this evening’s Serie A clash between Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio and Davide Nicola’s Salernitana have been announced. The Biancocelesti are keen to follow up on their 2-1 win over FC Midtjylland on Thursday with another positive result in front of their adoring home fans today.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
'I Must Win' - Roberto De Zerbi On Chelsea Fixture
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi discussed the upcoming fixture against Chelsea and former Brighton boss Graham Potter.
ESPN
Aleksandar Mitrovic frustrated as Fulham held by Everton
Fulham's in-form striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had an off-day as he missed a host of chances in a 0-0 draw with Everton at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The Serbia international had 10 attempts but could not add to his tally of nine goals this season as Everton hung on for a point.
Yardbarker
PSG leading Juventus in the race for Ukrainian talent
PSG could blow away all the competing clubs for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk as the youngster continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk. The 21-year-old is the future star of Ukrainian football and is already proving to be the top talent in his nation now. It is only a matter...
Real Madrid ‘set to launch fresh bid’ for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus
What the papers sayReal Madrid are set to launch a fresh bid for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to The Sun via Goal. The 25-year-old was linked with the Spanish giants in the summer, only for them to decide against the move because of an “issue with Jesus’ passport”.Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has decided he does not want to leave the Nou Camp when the transfer window reopens in January. The 25-year-old was “aggressively pursued” by Manchester United back in the summer, the paper says, adding that Erik ten Hag remains...
FOX Sports
Openda nets hat trick as Lens beats Toulouse 3-0 in France
PARIS (AP) — Lois Openda came on as a substitute and scored a hat trick to give Lens a 3-0 win over Toulouse in the French league on Friday that provisionally put his team two points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Openda entered the game in the 56th minute and...
Yardbarker
Barcelona announce Champions League squad with major absences
Barcelona will travel to face Viktoria Plzen this week in the Champions League in the knowledge that there is little to be gained. Already guaranteed a Europa League spot ahead of Viktoria, the result will not change their fate. It is no surprise to see some star players rested as...
CBS Sports
Fulham vs. Everton prediction, odds, line, spread: English Premier League picks, best bets for Oct. 29, 2022
Fulham are riding high as they return to Craven Cottage on a three-game unbeaten run to host Everton on Saturday in an English Premier League match. The Cottagers (5-3-4) are a surprising seventh in the Premier League table after a 3-2 victory against Leeds United last Sunday. Everton (3-4-5) also comes in on a high note after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace last Saturday. That took some heat off manager Frank Lampard, at least temporarily. The Toffees need to find some goals, and Fulham have been giving up plenty. On the other hand, the Cottagers can score with the best of them and face a stingy Toffees back line, so something will have to give Saturday.
NBC Sports
Arsenal clobbers Nottingham Forest; Bukayo Saka injured early
Arsenal hammered Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium but the big win came at a potentially significant cost. England and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka subbed off the pitch before the half-hour mark, having assisted Gabriel Martinelli’s opener before going down with an apparent leg injury. Reiss...
