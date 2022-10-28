Bears look to build on their fourth-place finish at State one year ago

Having reached back-to-back Idaho Class 4A state volleyball tournaments for the first time in recent memory, Moscow will be looking this weekend to follow up on its successful 2021 run in which it took fourth place.

The Bears (13-9) are seeded sixth this year, and they will face Columbia of Nampa in the opening round at 10 a.m. Pacific today at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls. Moscow will have to win two matches to reach the second day of competition and secure a top-four finish that would match last year.

The team’s prospects for returning to the state tourney might have seemed less-than-glowing a month ago when it sported a 7-9 record, but the defensively adept Bears have strung together six consecutive victories since, most recently coming through 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11 against Lakeland of Rathdrum on Oct. 20 to clinch the district title.