Transparency and nonpartisan work at the heart of county clerk race

Democrat Alexa Kim and Republican Julie Fry will be on the ballot for Latah County clerk in the general elections Nov. 8.

Kim won the Democratic primary in May against Matthew Casberg, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Fry was unopposed in the primary election.

The Latah County clerk serves a four-year term. Constitutional and statutory laws give the county clerk five distinct titles: clerk of the district court, auditor, recorder, clerk of the board of county commissioners and chief elections officer of the county.