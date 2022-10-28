Read full article on original website
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s third compassion center is now open
Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
Cape Gazette
Huxtable flops at Lewes candidates’ forum
Thanks to the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition for hosting a fair and informative candidates’ forum at the Lewes library Oct. 28. As a resident of the 6th Senate District, I was interested in hearing the views of Rep. Steve Smyk and his opponent, Mr. Russell Huxtable. Like many, I am familiar with Rep. Smyk, due to his decade of service in the House of Representatives. Prior to Friday night, I never had the opportunity to see or meet Mr. Huxatable in person.
Cape Gazette
DNREC doesn’t seem to want public input
I guess DNREC wants to limit public input from residents of Lewes and Rehoboth. They are having their next meeting 35 miles from Cape Henlopen State Park. It’s another presentation on the restaurant project and an opportunity for public input will be available at the next Parks and Recreation Council meeting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Killens Pond Nature Center, 5025 Killens Pond Road off Route 13 north of Felton.
Environmental advocates push back against Delaware plans for poultry-based power plant
Bioenergy Devco has applied for permits to build what’s called an “anaerobic digestion system, biogas upgrading plant, and compost facility” at its facility in Seaford. For 20 years, the site was home to the former Perdue AgriRecycle facility. It’s now run by Bioenergy Devco and accepts organic waste from poultry producers for composting.
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
Cape Gazette
Blockhouse Pond’s banks on brink of collapse
Lewes officials said the water level in Blockhouse Pond has recovered from a devastating summer drought, but in the same breath revealed a crippling problem exposed by the dry conditions: the banks along the pond’s edge are failing. Commissioner Harry Keyser updated the parks and recreation commission Oct. 17...
Cape Gazette
Dredging, beach renourishment slated for Delaware Bay sites
From the Murderkill River south to Lewes Beach, a number of beach replenishment and dredging projects are slated to take place along Delaware Bay in the not-too-distant future. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued public notices Oct. 26 for five different projects. The Lewes Yacht Club...
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism Awards nominations close Nov. 4
Southern Delaware Tourism announced nominations for its annual awards must be completed and submitted by Friday, Nov. 4. Area residents and businesses are asked to nominate groups or individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism industry in Sussex County between October 2021 and October 2022. Tourism is a...
Cape Gazette
Return Day is a unique Sussex tradition
Return Day in Georgetown is a truly unique Sussex County tradition that dates back about 230 years to 1792, a year after the county seat was moved from Lewes to the newly-created town of Georgetown. At that time, Delaware law required all county voters to cast their ballots in the county seat.
Cape Gazette
Protect your rights, vote Huxtable
Russ Huxtable is a champion for freedom. Russ believes everyone deserves access to the same freedoms, rights, benefits and protections that come from marriage to the person you love. But Steve Smyk voted against marriage equality (HB 75, April 2013). Russ believes we need to protect the right to abortion...
Cape Gazette
Lewes sets license for right-of-way encroachments
Lewes Mayor and City Council wants to make it clear that installing plants or other fixtures in the right of way must be done with city services in mind. The right of way is the area between the road and the property line. In an attempt to beautify that sliver of land, some residents have planted flowers and trees, and installed other items in the right of way. Officials say they appreciate some of the efforts to improve aesthetics, but have found that certain items interfere with the city’s ability to maintain its infrastructure. Right-of-way conditions differ across the city – parts of downtown Lewes and the historic district have sections of sidewalk in the right of way, while Lewes Beach is more open. Sidewalk structures and vegetation can present problems for pedestrians, while installations restricting parking along Lewes Beach – or anywhere else in the city – can have more serious consequences. A blocked right of way can cause problems in emergency situations for first responders and utility workers.
Cape Gazette
Milton’s on the move
Anyone who’s picked up recent editions of this paper surely has noticed there’s a lot of activity in and around Milton. Housing developments, storage facilities and a gas station/convenience store are planned. The latest proposal is a McDonald’s restaurant near Food Lion. It’s safe to say the...
Cape Gazette
Pete the Cat and Read Aloud volunteers visit local preschool
Ask any preschoolers, “Who has white shoes, four groovy buttons and is rocking in his school shoes?” and they will happily answer, “That’s Pete the Cat!”. “Pete the Cat books are among the most requested by our students,” said PJ Kotowski, a Read Aloud Delaware volunteer. “Pete is one of the most recognizable characters in children’s literature today.”
Cape Gazette
Pink Affair benefits Cancer Support Community
A sell-out crowd attended Cancer Support Community Delaware’s Pink Affair Oct. 21 at Lewes Yacht Club, and they were generous with their support, as the event raised $20,000. For the past 26 years, the group has ensured that no one has to face cancer alone by providing support groups,...
Cape Gazette
Brooks Calman Goldman, FFA retiree
Brooks Calman Goldman, 86, of Bethany Beach, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, after a short illness. Brooks was born June 10, 1936, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Norman and Beverly Goldman, and the brother of Leslie Fairbanks (Joe, deceased). He had many cousins, nieces and nephews, and enjoyed keeping in touch with the family.
Cape Gazette
Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family
The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
Cape Gazette
Easterseals Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run set Nov. 4
Easterseals invites the public to join the 10th annual Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run Delmarva event, rescheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 4, at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. The event will unite hundreds of families and supporters in lower Delaware and along Maryland’s Eastern Shore to raise funds for Easterseals services in order to impact the lives of local individuals, like Walk with Me Ambassador Litena “Tina” Knight, and families living with disabilities.
Cape Gazette
Input invited on state park restaurant
A final decision on the possible construction of a restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park is expected to be made by Dec. 31. The proposal has created a letter-writing campaign to this newspaper and state officials in opposition. Another presentation on the project and opportunity for public input will be...
Cape Gazette
Marion Norwood Masten, Army veteran
Marion Norwood Masten, 98, of Seaford, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born Monday, July 21, 1924, in Wilmington, son of the late William Newton and Sarah Mildred Fulton Masten. Marion worked for many years as a powerhouse operator for DuPont Company...
