Local OB/GYN to host Q&A session open to the public

Local obstetrics and gynecology Dr. Ric Minudri will host a free Q&A session on hysterectomy and gynecologic health topics at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Zeppoz in Pullman.

Minudri has more than 30 years experience, and treats patients in the Pullman and Moscow area. He is trained to use the da Vinci Surgical System and has practiced on the Palouse since 2002.

Members of the public are invited to ask questions about women’s health, and have a casual conversation with Minudri. Appetizers will be provided.