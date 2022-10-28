7 details you may have missed in Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. Warner Bros. Pictures

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for DC's " Black Adam ."

The film finally introduces Dwayne Johnson's vicious hero into the DC Extended Universe.

There are a few interesting details that point to the wider world Black Adam finds himself in.

Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Warner Bros. Pictures

Cyclone and Red Tornado.

When Cyclone arrives at Hawkman's estate in Louisiana, she gains entry by speaking to the A.I. at the gates. When it authenticates her identity, it briefly flashes up information about her history, and the name "Red Tornado" can be seen for a second.

This is because her mother, Ma Hunkel, was the original version of the Red Tornado. Although she was originally a parody character with super strength and her talents as a cook, Ma Hunkel was still a key part of the "All-American" line of comics in the 1930s and 1940s, though she didn't suit up as Red Tornado until " All-American Comics" #20 .

It wasn't until the late 1960s that DC introduced the android version of Red Tornado, who was a little more serious. But the references to the Red Tornado don't stop with Ma Hunkel.

T.O. Morrow in "Red Tornado" #1, 2009. Jose Luis/DC Comics

T.O. Morrow exists in the DCEU.

During the journey to Kahndaq, Cyclone and Atom Smasher talk about their respective powers, and Cyclone explains that she was kidnapped by a mad scientist as a teenager, adding that he experimented on her by injecting her with nanobytes.

This is what gives her those cyclonic powers. Although she doesn't refer to him by name, this is longtime DC villain, T.O. Morrow. In the comics, Morrow built the original Red Tornado android as a way of stealing gadgets and weapons from the 20th Century Museum.

And when Maxine was six years old, Morrow kidnapped her and used the nanobytes to give her superpowers, though they didn't start manifesting themselves until she was much older.

Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Warner Bros.

The Lords of Order.

Although "Black Adam" isn't the first time Doctor Fate has made his way into live action (thank you, "Smallville" ), Pierce Brosnan defined the character for the DCEU.

Thankfully, "Black Adam" doesn't get bogged down in giving complete backstories for every single hero that shows up in the film, it just introduces them and allows them to ingratiate themselves with the audience.

But there are smaller moments that help newer fans get to know them a little better, and Doctor Fate briefly mentions that he works for the Lords of Order, a mystical group of beings from a higher plane of existence in the universe. They govern magic and the way it's used in the DC Universe, using Doctor Fate to keep a balance between them and their villainous counterparts: the Lords of Chaos.

The spirit of one of the lords, Nabu, exists in Doctor Fate's helmet and it's that which gives Kent Nelson (Pierce Brosnan) his abilities. The helmet has been worn by a number of characters over the years in the comics, as the Lords of Order pick a new candidate to carry the Doctor Fate mantle when the previous one dies. It's currently owned by a recent addition to the DC Universe: Khalid Nassour.

Since Kent dies at the end of "Black Adam," it's not impossible that Warner Bros. could introduce a newer, younger Doctor Fate in a future movie.

Zachary Levi as Shazam. Warner Bros. Pictures

Black Adam doesn't notice Shazam.

Adrianna Tomaz's son, Amon (Bodhi Sabongui), is obsessed with superheroes, and it probably stems from the fact that he wishes one of the Justice League would come and save Kahndaq from Intergang. Although as Adrianna is quick to point out, nobody has stepped in to help over the years.

That doesn't stop Amon from adorning his room with superhero posters, toys, and other merchandise. Interestingly, there are a few toys and posters of Shazam in his room, so clearly Billy Batson (Zachary Levi) has really been making a name for himself after the "Shazam!" movie.

Surprisingly, Black Adam doesn't notice that the figures bear the same symbol that's on his chest — especially since he's already dealt with the Council of Wizards, including the wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou).

Granted, Adam had just woken up after being knocked unconscious and was unfamiliar with where he was, but it would've been a good tease for a future collision between the two characters.

Hawkman's jet flying out of the ground. Warner Bros. Pictures

Nth Metal is a key material.

When the Justice Society boards Hawkman's jet, the winged hero tells them that it's made entirely from Nth Metal, which makes it completely indestructible.

Longtime comics readers will recognize Nth Metal because it has been a key element in the DC Universe, and it's closely tied to the mythology behind both Hawkman and Hawkgirl.

It comes from the planet Thanagar and can be forged into a number of weapons, gadgets, and vehicles. But its main property is that it can alter gravity, which is why the Thanagarians use it to make belts and winged harnesses that allow them to fly.

A ship made of Nth metal crashed in Ancient Egypt thousands of years ago, and the metal also caused Prince Khufu and Chay-Ara to get trapped in a constant cycle of reincarnation.

It's not clear if 2022's Hawkman has been reincarnated a number of times throughout history, but his impending death is a key plot point in "Black Adam," even if he doesn't actually die by the end of the film.

Sarah Shahi as Adrianna and Isis in "52" #12. Warner Bros. Pictures/Eddy Barrows/DC Comics

Adrianna Tomaz is also a DC hero.

Sarah Shahi plays Adrianna Tomaz in the film, a revolutionary who wants to free Kahndaq from its oppressors, and she recognizes the cultural significance that Black Adam has amongst the country's people. Although she doesn't get powers in the 2022 movie, the character has an alter-ego in the comics: Isis.

This version of the character first showed up in "52" #3 back in 2006 , as a love interest for Black Adam, and she gets her powers from the Amulet of Isis. Although Shazam himself had to imbue the amulet with some of his own magical abilities for her to actually use it.

So, if Shahi is set to suit up as the comic-accurate Isis further down the line, Black Adam needs to meet Zachary Levi's hero.

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt in "Peacemaker." Warner Bros. Pictures

Emilia Harcourt still works with Amanda Waller.

Because Black Adam's power is practically immeasurable, he quickly gets on Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) radar, and she's obviously the one who sends the JSA as well as Superman after him.

Fans will remember that Waller is in charge of Belle Reve Penitentiary, which houses supervillains, and that she runs Task Force X, aka the Suicide Squad.

One of the supporting cast members from James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" makes a cameo in the movie when the JSA bring Black Adam to an underwater prison — which clearly locks the worst of the worst away where they can't hurt the world.

Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) handles Adam's transfer into his stasis pod, which marks her third appearance in the DCEU.

After her brief role in "The Suicide Squad," Harcourt is one of the main cast in Gunn's "Peacemaker" TV series, in which she works with the titular antihero. Although it'll be interesting to see how she got back into Waller's good books after the climactic ending to the HBO Max series.