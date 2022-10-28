Baker’s Spring Valley Automotive gives second generation chance to carry on father’s legacy just outside Richardson

Read full article on original website
Family-owned Vibe Car Wash coming soon to Plano
Vibe Car Wash is opening this fall at 801 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Vibe Car Wash is a new family-owned car wash brand that will be opening this fall at 801 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. Co-owner Paras Khara recently acquired the Speedway Express Car Wash at that location and is doing renovations. Khara said a second Vibe Car Wash location will open in McKinney in early 2023. www.vibecarwashes.com/plano.
KENT RATHBUN’S KATY TRAIL BBQ RESTAURANT OPENS AT 11AM TODAY
Famed Dallas chef Kent Rathbun’s latest venture opens today at 11am. It is on the Katy Trail at Monticello. It is set in a trailer designed by the same architect who designed a trailer used in the construction of Frank Gehry's Guggenheim Bilbao. HOW DO I FIND IT?. Get...
The Finch Grill & Raw Bar to bring casual dining atmosphere to Mockingbird Station in Dallas
The Finch Bar and Grill will open its first restaurant in Dallas in Mockingbird Station. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Finch Grill & Raw Bar is slated to open its first location Nov. 21 at 5307 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 150, in Mockingbird Station. The restaurant offers a casual dining atmosphere offering an all-day menu, a brunch menu and a happy hour menu. The raw bar of various seafood options also offers its own drink menu. 469-893-0990. www.thefinchrestaurant.com.
Woman-owned vintage store finds success filling niche in Fort Worth vintage community
Lauren Ballentine graduated in the top 5% of her class at Birdville High School in 2018. She felt pressured to go to college and enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin, but quickly realized it wasn’t the right fit. “I went down there and signed up for my...
Another Senior Housing Community Is On the Way in West McKinney, and We Have the Details
Another senior housing community is on the way in west McKinney. Integrated Real Estate Group recently announced plans to build the Watermere at McKinney community at 3351 Virginia Parkway. ‘The Southlake-based developer’s $42 million project will include 226 units and seven villas ranging from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green
Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
Denton County Football Roundup: Marcus secures fourth straight playoff berth; Hebron, Little Elm, The Colony notch wins
The Marcus football team secured a fourth straight playoff berth with a 31-14 victory over Plano on Friday from Clark Stadium. The teams traded scoring runs.
Piano dueling bar to open at The Star in Frisco this winter
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location this winter at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy Pete's Dueling Piano Bar) Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 810, at The Star in Frisco this winter. The 5,400-square foot space will seat 300 people with a design similar to other Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar locations, according to a news release. The Frisco location will also feature a food menu in addition to its drink menu, the first location to do so. A ghost kitchen will also launch at the Frisco location for private events in Frisco and Fort Worth, according to the news release. Pete’s will close its Addison location by the end of the year before relocating to the new space at The Star. www.petesduelingpianobar.com.
Dia de Los Muertos Parade Draws Thousands to Downtown Dallas
On an otherwise gloomy Saturday, Dallas City Hall was blanketed in color and alive with music and dance as thousands packed the plaza to celebrate the city's Dia de Los Muertos parade and festival. "It is fun to see what they're selling and try different foods and just to see...
B9Creations expands operations to Lewisville
B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. (Suzanne Lewis/Community Impact) B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. The office is in Castle Hills at 4400 SH 121, Ste 300. B9Creations is a South Dakota-based 3D printer manufacturer that serves notable brands, such as Johnson & Johnson, Hasbro, Riddle’s Jewelry, Made in Space, Procter & Gamble and more.
Partenope Ristorante to offer authentic Italian cuisine in downtown Richardson
Partenope Ristorante serves Southern Italian cuisine and earned the Vera Pizza Napoletana certification, which signifies that its pizza meets the Neapolitan-style standard. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Italian restaurant Partenope Ristorante will open in the downtown area of Richardson’s Core District in mid-2023. The restaurant will be at 110 S. Greenville Ave....
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
Former Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings says Prop A would make city a top-tier convention destination
DALLAS — If anybody knows the convention business, it’s former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. Rawlings says Dallas has always found itself a level below top-tier convention destinations such as Las Vegas and Chicago because of its convention center and facilities. “There’s been probably 1,000 conventions a year we...
Snackie Viet offering Vietnamese food in Richardson
Snackie Viet, located at 141 N. Plano Road in Richardson, offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes. (Courtesy Snackie Viet) Snackie Viet is now open in Richardson at 141 N. Plano Road. The Vietnamese restaurant opened Sept. 26 and offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes, including crab rice noodles, stir-fried satay and chicken wings with fish sauce. The restaurant offers food for dine-in, takeout and in-store pickup. 214-214-5537. www.facebook.com/btthm.
ReEnvision Eyecare offers range of services, eye glasses in Frisco
ReEnvision Eyecare opened in June at 8949 Coit Road, Ste. 170 in Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new optometrist clinic held a soft opening in June at 8949 Coit Road, Ste. 170, Frisco, office manager Agastya Vyas said in an email. ReEnvision Eyecare offers a broad range of services related to eye care performed by the clinic’s optometrist, Dr. Neha Patel, including eye examinations for adults, seniors, children and infants, Vyas said. The clinic also sells a variety of glasses from different brands, according to its website. 469-908-8282. www.reeyecare.com.
Established eatery Neighborhood Services housed in Frisco hotel
Chef de Cuisine Rachel Rechou, Executive Chef Marcus Strietzel, Marketing Manager Elyse Callison, Property General Manager Gayla Guyse and Restaurant General Manager Gary Martin contribute to the restaurant. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Omni Frisco Hotel opened in July 2017, so did the third location of Neighborhood Services. Neighborhood Services is...
Dallas' Historic Swiss Avenue Gets Safety Upgrade
It’s a historic piece of Dallas if you ask long-time resident, David Dean. “Many people don’t realize, but the middle of our street for a mile long is a city park. It’s the Swiss Avenue Linear Park,” said longtime resident David Dean. Grand homes and trees...
First Look: Big Foot Burgers and Brisket Queso at LSA Burger Grandscape
We've been ogling the new LSA Burger building for a while, whether it was while we caught a show at Lava Cantina, as we barreled north on Highway 121 or we spent an afternoon wandering through the Grandscape development in The Colony, which includes Nebraska Furniture Mart and a litany of restaurant choices.
