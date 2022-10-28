ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Baker’s Spring Valley Automotive gives second generation chance to carry on father’s legacy just outside Richardson

By Karen Chaney
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Family-owned Vibe Car Wash coming soon to Plano

Vibe Car Wash is opening this fall at 801 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Vibe Car Wash is a new family-owned car wash brand that will be opening this fall at 801 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. Co-owner Paras Khara recently acquired the Speedway Express Car Wash at that location and is doing renovations. Khara said a second Vibe Car Wash location will open in McKinney in early 2023. www.vibecarwashes.com/plano.
PLANO, TX
thechalkreport.com

KENT RATHBUN’S KATY TRAIL BBQ RESTAURANT OPENS AT 11AM TODAY

Famed Dallas chef Kent Rathbun’s latest venture opens today at 11am. It is on the Katy Trail at Monticello. It is set in a trailer designed by the same architect who designed a trailer used in the construction of Frank Gehry's Guggenheim Bilbao. HOW DO I FIND IT?. Get...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Finch Grill & Raw Bar to bring casual dining atmosphere to Mockingbird Station in Dallas

The Finch Bar and Grill will open its first restaurant in Dallas in Mockingbird Station. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Finch Grill & Raw Bar is slated to open its first location Nov. 21 at 5307 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 150, in Mockingbird Station. The restaurant offers a casual dining atmosphere offering an all-day menu, a brunch menu and a happy hour menu. The raw bar of various seafood options also offers its own drink menu. 469-893-0990. www.thefinchrestaurant.com.
DALLAS, TX
yolotx.com

The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green

Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Piano dueling bar to open at The Star in Frisco this winter

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location this winter at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy Pete's Dueling Piano Bar) Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 810, at The Star in Frisco this winter. The 5,400-square foot space will seat 300 people with a design similar to other Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar locations, according to a news release. The Frisco location will also feature a food menu in addition to its drink menu, the first location to do so. A ghost kitchen will also launch at the Frisco location for private events in Frisco and Fort Worth, according to the news release. Pete’s will close its Addison location by the end of the year before relocating to the new space at The Star. www.petesduelingpianobar.com.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dia de Los Muertos Parade Draws Thousands to Downtown Dallas

On an otherwise gloomy Saturday, Dallas City Hall was blanketed in color and alive with music and dance as thousands packed the plaza to celebrate the city's Dia de Los Muertos parade and festival. "It is fun to see what they're selling and try different foods and just to see...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

B9Creations expands operations to Lewisville

B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. (Suzanne Lewis/Community Impact) B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. The office is in Castle Hills at 4400 SH 121, Ste 300. B9Creations is a South Dakota-based 3D printer manufacturer that serves notable brands, such as Johnson & Johnson, Hasbro, Riddle’s Jewelry, Made in Space, Procter & Gamble and more.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Partenope Ristorante to offer authentic Italian cuisine in downtown Richardson

Partenope Ristorante serves Southern Italian cuisine and earned the Vera Pizza Napoletana certification, which signifies that its pizza meets the Neapolitan-style standard. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Italian restaurant Partenope Ristorante will open in the downtown area of Richardson’s Core District in mid-2023. The restaurant will be at 110 S. Greenville Ave....
RICHARDSON, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Snackie Viet offering Vietnamese food in Richardson

Snackie Viet, located at 141 N. Plano Road in Richardson, offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes. (Courtesy Snackie Viet) Snackie Viet is now open in Richardson at 141 N. Plano Road. The Vietnamese restaurant opened Sept. 26 and offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes, including crab rice noodles, stir-fried satay and chicken wings with fish sauce. The restaurant offers food for dine-in, takeout and in-store pickup. 214-214-5537. www.facebook.com/btthm.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ReEnvision Eyecare offers range of services, eye glasses in Frisco

ReEnvision Eyecare opened in June at 8949 Coit Road, Ste. 170 in Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new optometrist clinic held a soft opening in June at 8949 Coit Road, Ste. 170, Frisco, office manager Agastya Vyas said in an email. ReEnvision Eyecare offers a broad range of services related to eye care performed by the clinic’s optometrist, Dr. Neha Patel, including eye examinations for adults, seniors, children and infants, Vyas said. The clinic also sells a variety of glasses from different brands, according to its website. 469-908-8282. www.reeyecare.com.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas' Historic Swiss Avenue Gets Safety Upgrade

It’s a historic piece of Dallas if you ask long-time resident, David Dean. “Many people don’t realize, but the middle of our street for a mile long is a city park. It’s the Swiss Avenue Linear Park,” said longtime resident David Dean. Grand homes and trees...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Big Foot Burgers and Brisket Queso at LSA Burger Grandscape

We've been ogling the new LSA Burger building for a while, whether it was while we caught a show at Lava Cantina, as we barreled north on Highway 121 or we spent an afternoon wandering through the Grandscape development in The Colony, which includes Nebraska Furniture Mart and a litany of restaurant choices.
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

