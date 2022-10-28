ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas man prosecuted for death threat against politician

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court. Federal prosecutors […]
LAWRENCE, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City on film: A guide to our city's appearances in movies and TV

The oldest existing motion picture film is a two-second scene filmed in England in 1888. Less than a decade later in 1897, George Curtiss captured the hustle and bustle of Kansas City streets and quite possibly made the first motion picture in the Midwest. Some of Curtiss’ films are viewable on the Kansas City Google Arts and Culture page, courtesy of the Kansas City Museum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

Douglas County chief assistant district attorney named Kansas Prosecutor of the Year

A prosecutor with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has been named the 2022 Kansas Prosecutor of the Year for her work with children in need of care. The Kansas County and District Attorneys Association announced the winner of the award, Katy Britton, at its fall conference last week. The association is made up of state, county and city employees whose principal duties are prosecution of violations of state laws, according to the KCDAA website.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – Southwest Boulevard – October 27, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) returned to Kansas City yesterday. In the evening she met with voters at a campaign event at La Fonda on Southwest Boulevard. Health care and bodily autonomy. Abortion is a personal choice. Access to a good public education. Access to good jobs and a living wage. Access to affordable housing. The future of Social Security and Medicare and living with some measure of dignity and comfort. They are all on the table.
KANSAS CITY, MO
niemanreports.org

It’s Time to Abandon the ‘Police Say’ Headline Format

When news organizations cover police statements, why do they do it?. This isn’t a trick question. Or it shouldn’t be. In theory, reporters seek police comments to better understand matters of community safety and urgent public concern. Police statements, in and of themselves, typically aren’t the real story.
KANSAS CITY, MO
washburnreview.org

Chemistry professor under fire after accusations of cultural appropriation

Holly O’Neil, associate professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science, is under fire after being accused of practicing cultural appropriation Thursday, Oct. 27. Cultural appropriation is defined as “the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your...
TOPEKA, KS
Startland News

The Popper drips with KC: Why this award-winning brand won’t quit ‘until the aliens on other planets know’ his city

Walter Edwin is better known as the Popper, but it might as well be “KC,” he said. His love for Kansas City has inspired both his music career and award-winning apparel business. As a performer, he’s rapped about his hometown on his singles “I’m KC” and “For the City,” and as a collaborator on Tech The post The Popper drips with KC: Why this award-winning brand won’t quit ‘until the aliens on other planets know’ his city  appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Five unexpected things hidden in Kansas City’s massive caves

Above the surface, there are plenty of places to explore in Kansas City, but few know what lies below their feet—as deep as one hundred and sixty feet below, in fact. The limestone shelf that Kansas City sits on and the rivers and springs that flow here have built a network of limestone caves that have provided storage and businesses for generations. There’s a living city of activity just below our noses. Here are the five unique things you will find in the caves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Einstein’s brain part of Weston’s strange history

When Albert Einstein died of a ruptured abdominal aneurysm in 1955 at Princeton Hospital in New Jersey no one would have imagined that his brain would end up in Weston. The theoretical physicist who revolutionized the concepts of time, space and motion was considered a genius because his Theory of Relativity is believed to be the basis of modern physics.
WESTON, MO
KMBC.com

Portland Thorns dominate KC Current in NWSL championship title

WASHINGTON — Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy