KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Kansas man prosecuted for death threat against politician
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court. Federal prosecutors […]
kcur.org
Kansas City on film: A guide to our city's appearances in movies and TV
The oldest existing motion picture film is a two-second scene filmed in England in 1888. Less than a decade later in 1897, George Curtiss captured the hustle and bustle of Kansas City streets and quite possibly made the first motion picture in the Midwest. Some of Curtiss’ films are viewable on the Kansas City Google Arts and Culture page, courtesy of the Kansas City Museum.
kcur.org
You can stay at a haunted mansion in Atchison, Kansas — but the spirits might ghost you
When Stephanie O’Reilly learned that the haunted Victorian house at 1301 Kansas Ave. was for sale, she drove by it out of curiosity. Over and over she found herself driving an hour from her home in Lawrence to look at the McInteer Villa in Atchison. She felt an almost otherworldly attraction to the property.
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Armed Kan. fugitive killed by U.S. Marshal had history of crime
KANSAS CITY— A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon...
LJWORLD
Douglas County chief assistant district attorney named Kansas Prosecutor of the Year
A prosecutor with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has been named the 2022 Kansas Prosecutor of the Year for her work with children in need of care. The Kansas County and District Attorneys Association announced the winner of the award, Katy Britton, at its fall conference last week. The association is made up of state, county and city employees whose principal duties are prosecution of violations of state laws, according to the KCDAA website.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – Southwest Boulevard – October 27, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) returned to Kansas City yesterday. In the evening she met with voters at a campaign event at La Fonda on Southwest Boulevard. Health care and bodily autonomy. Abortion is a personal choice. Access to a good public education. Access to good jobs and a living wage. Access to affordable housing. The future of Social Security and Medicare and living with some measure of dignity and comfort. They are all on the table.
Raymore-Peculiar School District shares news of teacher death over weekend
The Raymore-Peculiar School District shared Sunday that teacher Paul Lichtenauer passed away Saturday, Oct. 29.
niemanreports.org
It’s Time to Abandon the ‘Police Say’ Headline Format
When news organizations cover police statements, why do they do it?. This isn’t a trick question. Or it shouldn’t be. In theory, reporters seek police comments to better understand matters of community safety and urgent public concern. Police statements, in and of themselves, typically aren’t the real story.
washburnreview.org
Chemistry professor under fire after accusations of cultural appropriation
Holly O’Neil, associate professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science, is under fire after being accused of practicing cultural appropriation Thursday, Oct. 27. Cultural appropriation is defined as “the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your...
The Popper drips with KC: Why this award-winning brand won’t quit ‘until the aliens on other planets know’ his city
Walter Edwin is better known as the Popper, but it might as well be “KC,” he said. His love for Kansas City has inspired both his music career and award-winning apparel business. As a performer, he’s rapped about his hometown on his singles “I’m KC” and “For the City,” and as a collaborator on Tech The post The Popper drips with KC: Why this award-winning brand won’t quit ‘until the aliens on other planets know’ his city appeared first on Startland News.
kansascitymag.com
Five unexpected things hidden in Kansas City’s massive caves
Above the surface, there are plenty of places to explore in Kansas City, but few know what lies below their feet—as deep as one hundred and sixty feet below, in fact. The limestone shelf that Kansas City sits on and the rivers and springs that flow here have built a network of limestone caves that have provided storage and businesses for generations. There’s a living city of activity just below our noses. Here are the five unique things you will find in the caves.
Freshman profile: Zuby Ejiofor similar to a former Kansas great?
Eric Bossi joins Michael Swain as the two break down Kansas basketball freshman Zuby Ejiofor and what KU needs from him in 2022-23.
KAKE TV
Sister pleads guilty in shooting death of 12-year-old brother in Kansas
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) -- The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
plattecountycitizen.com
Einstein’s brain part of Weston’s strange history
When Albert Einstein died of a ruptured abdominal aneurysm in 1955 at Princeton Hospital in New Jersey no one would have imagined that his brain would end up in Weston. The theoretical physicist who revolutionized the concepts of time, space and motion was considered a genius because his Theory of Relativity is believed to be the basis of modern physics.
Police learn how 2 South American researchers died in KC fire
KANSAS CITY— Kansas City Police Department detectives and the KCPD Crime Lab have determined who was responsible for the double homicide that occurred on or about October 1, in an apartment fire near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, according to Jackson Co. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Kansas...
KMBC.com
Portland Thorns dominate KC Current in NWSL championship title
WASHINGTON — Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in...
KCKPD investigating after kayaker discovers body in Kansas River
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a kayaker discovered a body in the Kansas River.
KC area drought conditions turn hairline cracks into foundation fissures
When clay shrinks in drought, it can create empty spaces below your foundation, causing issues like cracks around doors and sinking homes.
