Week 8 Fantasy Football Preview: D.J. Moore debate, McCaffrey taking over in SF & QB fantasy value rising

 3 days ago
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab, who are chock full of movie quotes and references in this very fun fantasy football preview of the NFL’s Week 8 slate of games.

The podcast kicks off with all three guys giving their takeaways from the trade that sent WR Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After that, the guys discuss everything and anything, including whether or not D.J. Moore’s fantasy value is rising, where Josh Allen would go if leagues redrafted today, how to unsubscribe from Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, and why Christian McCaffrey changes everything for the San Francisco 49ers.

Since Scott and Frank used to host the betting pod, they use the opportunity to give out some of their favorite (and least favorite) lines to put money on this week.

02:40 NEWS / WR Kadarius Toney traded from NYG to KC

09:55 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

14:20 Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

19:20 LONDON: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

23:20 Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

28:14 New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

32:50 Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

38:00 Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

43:40 Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

48:55 New England Patriots at New York Jets

52:39 Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

56:15 Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

59:05 Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

65:05 SNF: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

72:50 MNF: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Bills continue to be a runaway train, roll over Packers in another easy win

The Buffalo Bills punted on their first possession of Sunday night's game. It was odd. They'd punted just 11 times in their first six games. We're to the point in which it's surprising to see the Bills fail on any drive. Their five possessions after that punt? Three touchdowns, then two field goals. The Bills did whatever they wanted in a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. They let running back Devin Singletary run wild for a while. Then Josh Allen started tossing it around to Stefon Diggs for some fun. The Bills defense had Aaron Rodgers sitting at 74 yards on 15 attempts a few minutes into the fourth quarter.
Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Bills assistant coach

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from their game against the Bills on Sunday night after he shoved a Buffalo coach on the sideline. Just before halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New York, Walker ran Bills running back James Cook out of bounds after a seven yard gain. As they were on the sidelines, things quickly got heated.
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

