Aaron Finch came back into form and Australia took an appreciable chunk out of their net run-rate deficit at the T20 World Cup by beating Ireland in Brisbane.Finch was criticised for his go-slow in his last knock against Sri Lanka but sparkled with three sixes and six fours in his 63 off 44 balls as Australia posted 179 for five, adding 101 in the last 10 overs.While Ireland lost five wickets in 13 balls to slump from 18 without loss to 25 for five, Lorcan Tucker might have done England a favour with an unbeaten 71 in 48 balls to...

31 MINUTES AGO