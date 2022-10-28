ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

T-shirt design for 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot unveiled

By Tim Wenger
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - It's all about the t-shirt.

Ok, maybe it's not ALL about the t-shirt, but the annual design of the YMCA Turkey Trot t-shirt has become sort of a big deal in Western New York and the design for this year's 127th running of the race has been unveiled.

This year’s t-shirt pays homage to the thousands of trotters who have participated over the years in the oldest consecutively-run footrace in the world. The t-shirt showcases runners strolling in the background with the gorgeous City of Buffalo skyline in the foreground.

The YMCA Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving and all registered Turkey Trotters will receive the commemorative shirt

If you want one of these t-shirts, you'll need to register soon as spaces are running short. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to register at YMCATurkeyTrot.org .

