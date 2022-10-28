Newspaper endorsements still a thing

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) While newspapers deal with dwindling circulation, some are doing away with endorsing political candidates. One political analyst says it's always been done, and believes that's why the practice will continue for the most part.

"One of the reasons would be that we do a lot in American politics, because we've always done it. And I think that that's certainly at play here," says UB's Jacob Neiheisel on the endorsements. He says endorsing a candidate historically been a role for a lot of editorial pages, particularly of the larger newspapers across the country, which is why they're still doing it, even if the audience they reach is smaller.

Neiheisel says those endorsements are still important to some voters. "They can be influential for voters who still have stock in those kinds of outlets, and are casting about for cues to use as they go about making their vote for," explains Neiheisel. He adds candidates still seek them. "For the most part, this is kind of pure political profit for most candidates, and it's additional attention to their campaign that they don't have to pay for. So for most cases, it ends up being a benefit to the campaign," adds Neiheisel.

As some look at media bias, Neiheisel says everything is looked at with a partisan lens these days. He says even when newspapers say opinions don't reflect the staff or management, some scream bias depending on who the papers endorse. "I think that that certainly is going to color their understanding of the paper or the the media outlets. So yeah, I think we reason by extension in many cases," says Neiheisel. He says an endorsement can change the extent to which one vies a news outlet as a partisan or unbiased entity.