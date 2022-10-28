Read full article on original website
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Planning: gun shop mural can stay
A controversial mural depicting a large bullet, the California bear and the words "guns ammo supply" can stay where it is. That was the decision of the Ridgecrest Planning Commission on Oct. 25. Commissioners found the mural's content and artistic merit met city standards and the only issues were the...
Operation Boo gearing up for another safe Halloween on Monday
For the last 30 years, Operation Boo has worked to ensure parole compliance among registered sex offenders on Halloween night.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Oct. 27
Occurred on N Sahara Dr. ambulance request. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency. Officer initiated activity at W Graaf Av, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Checks Ok. Occurred on S Sunset St. ambulance request. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency. 02:03 VANDALISM 2210270004. Occurred at Dj's Pub on E Garnet Av. ....
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Tastries owner is living her faith
For the second time in five years, a Kern County judge has ruled in favor of artistic expression, religious freedom and the First Amendment, all embodied in the case against Tastries Bakery and its Christian owner Cathy Miller. The case stems from 2017 when Miller politely declined to create a...
MISSING: Courtney Nichole Easley, 27
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help locating a missing woman. Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, last contacted her family on Friday, September 3rd, 2021.
SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg SFB visible to many in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX successfully launched internet-providing satellites into orbit Wednesday and the rocket’s trail was visible in to many in Kern County. The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base just after 6 p.m. It carried a load of Starlink internet satellites. And if you looked into the sky towards the […]
Kern County to hold 2 National Perscription Drug Take Back Day events
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29th. Take Back Day aims to help Americans dispose of unneeded medications that can often become a gateway to addiction.
Bakersfield Californian
More Kern County water districts split with larger authority
Two more members of the Kern Groundwater Authority announced that they will form their own groundwater sustainability agencies, continuing a pattern of members distancing themselves from Kern County’s largest groundwater agency. The Shafter-Wasco Irrigation District and North Kern Water Storage District will each form their own GSA, it was...
1 dead following crash at Fruitvale and Downing intersection
A crash at the intersection of Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue early Friday morning on October 28th left one dead. The crash occurred shortly before 12:27 a.m.
Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Real Estate in the Know: Ridgecrest remains stable and affordable
There is a lot of uncertainty with the housing market at the moment. One only needs to tune into a major news outlet to hear stories reporting doom and gloom for the housing market. Zillow reports that with mortgage rates hovering around 7%, a household would need to spend 30.2% of their monthly income on monthly payments to purchase a typical home.
FFX: 2022 CIF Central Section 1st round playoff matchups
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CIF Central Section released playoff brackets and matchups Saturday for the 2022 high school football postseason. Ten Kern County schools will host a first round playoff game, while Liberty has a bye into the Division I quarterfinal round. Division I, First round (9) Garces Memorial vs. (8) Clovis (12) Redwood […]
Bakersfield Californian
Tehachapi area measures have mistakes on mail-in ballots
TEHACHAPI — Ballot errors have been identified on at least three measures coming before some Tehachapi area voters on Nov. 8. Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District that would extend the lease of the local hospital to Adventist Health, and two measures put on the ballot by the Bear Valley Community Services District have errors.
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
‘Tripledemic’ hits Kern County as RSV cases increase in hospitals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV — short for respiratory syncytial virus — are surging across the nation. Kern County hospitals are now bracing for a “tripledemic” threat of severe respiratory illnesses. Each virus a part of the “tripledemic” is rising, but health officials are worried about the early surge […]
Bakersfield Californian
School districts ask voters to help with new campuses, expansions, upgrades
In addition to a sales tax increase for unincorporated areas of Kern County, depending on the location, voters also may be asked to pitch in to help out local classrooms with an increase or two on their property tax assessment. While the county is asking residents in unincorporated areas to...
Kern County Supervisor District 3 candidates discuss public safety, homelessness
Kern County Board of Supervisors District 3 covers most of northwest, southwest, and some of northeast Bakersfield.
