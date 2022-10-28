As I grow older and wiser, Ive come to realize two things, 1. you can't do it alone and 2. believe in something or fall for anything. There is something powerful about having faith. Faith in God, faith in yourself, faith in your partner/spouse, faith in your kids, faith in your friends, faith in strangers, you get the point. Life has a way of throwing curve balls at you. Curve balls that you could and never would see coming. I grew up away from my father but by God's grace and blessing, with a very strong mother. Honestly, I thank God for my father every day. Even in his absence he taught me so many lesson's. In the seven years he was with me, he gave me one of the greatest gifts. Every morning at 6am, we had a family huddle. Around at that table we would pray. We would pray about the day ahead. We would pray about the week ahead, and the life ahead. "Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it." Proverbs 22:6. There is something so true about those words. Whether your faith is in God, yourself or something else, there is something that gives you strength when all else fails when you have faith. If you have a morning ritual, meditation "namaste" or deep thought, you are setting your intention out there into the universe and this is one of the greatest gift you can give to yourself. Have a morning routine, that allows you to set your day off right.

