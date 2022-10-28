Read full article on original website
FAITH: Why are so many young people leaving the church?
It breaks my heart to see large number of parents, grandparents in my congregation whose children are not serving the Lord and have abandoned faithEvery month or so, I see a new article talking about and warning us all that millennials and Gen Z are leaving the church at an alarming rate. By all accounts, this appears to be a national trend that is not reversing, meaning those same young people are not coming back to church as adults and are abandoning Christianity altogether. I can remember reading an article about 20 years ago, not long after 9/11, that...
The Power of Faith
As I grow older and wiser, Ive come to realize two things, 1. you can't do it alone and 2. believe in something or fall for anything. There is something powerful about having faith. Faith in God, faith in yourself, faith in your partner/spouse, faith in your kids, faith in your friends, faith in strangers, you get the point. Life has a way of throwing curve balls at you. Curve balls that you could and never would see coming. I grew up away from my father but by God's grace and blessing, with a very strong mother. Honestly, I thank God for my father every day. Even in his absence he taught me so many lesson's. In the seven years he was with me, he gave me one of the greatest gifts. Every morning at 6am, we had a family huddle. Around at that table we would pray. We would pray about the day ahead. We would pray about the week ahead, and the life ahead. "Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it." Proverbs 22:6. There is something so true about those words. Whether your faith is in God, yourself or something else, there is something that gives you strength when all else fails when you have faith. If you have a morning ritual, meditation "namaste" or deep thought, you are setting your intention out there into the universe and this is one of the greatest gift you can give to yourself. Have a morning routine, that allows you to set your day off right.
From atheist churches to finding healing in the 'sacred flower of cannabis,' spiritual but not religious Americans are finding new ways of pursuing meaning
According to a recent Pew Center report, American Christianity remains in a nearly three-decade decline. Responding as “none” or “unaffiliated” on religious surveys, people increasingly identify as humanists, atheists, agnostics, or simply spiritual. If current trends continue, by 2070 Christianity may no longer be the dominant expression of American religion. As a scholar who studies alternative spirituality and new religious movements in the United States, I believe the reality of America’s diverse religious and spiritual landscape is more complex than often presented. The nones – or those claiming no particular religious affiliation – range from atheists to individuals searching for...
Delicious US gravestone recipes that are to 'die for'
For some, gravestones can evoke mourning, for others a tribute to a loved one, or, with a little imagination, a gaunt hand emerging from freshly turned earth. It had the actual ingredients for the cookies on her gravestone.
How To Strengthen Our Faith
Figurine En Céramique Blanche De L'illustration De L'angePhoto de Pixabay. Spiritual and religious teachings often speak in great details about “faith.” In times of challenges, people like to say “have faith.” And because we humans are fascinating beings, whenever something unhealthy is removed from our lives, and due to our attachment to it, again, we say “have faith.”
The Joy of Preparation: Bringing Creativity Alive
One question, posed 24 years ago, still reverberates in my brain. Class preparation can be a joy-filled process filled with wonderment, particularly with an eye for creative thinking. Thinking the new, allowing thoughts to self-liberate, and resting in awareness can enhance creativity. About 24 years ago, a student asked to...
FAITH: Faith at Work
We as the children of God, love Him, but without faith we cannot love Him, or follow Him or even know HimHEBREWS 11: 1-3 NKJV Says "Now faith is the substance of things hope for, the evidence of things not seen. For by it the elders obtained a good testimony. By faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that the things which are seen were not made of things which are visible." By faith we accept and prayerfully understand the word of God. We as Christians do not always understand the...
Opinion: "Karen," the Privileged White Woman of America
Undoubtedly, white women have always enjoyed a higher status in society. Some white women tend to abuse their privilege and display racist and derogatory behavior. This behavior earned them the name of “Karen.”
