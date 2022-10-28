COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking has been set for the new Coshocton Justice Center in Coshocton County. A ceremony will be held at the former site of Steel Ceilings on North Third Street on December 5th at 2 P.M. Construction workers plan on moving the equipment in near the end of January and will start digging at the beginning of February. The new 40,000 square feet center will have 126 beds, space for offices for booking, processing and showers. It will also feature a section designated for dispatch officers and sheriff’s office administrators. However, the Coshocton County Commissioners are still gathering funds for this project because of inflation. The original cost of the project, between material cost construction efforts, was estimated at $28 million but has jumped up to $43 million.

