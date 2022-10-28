Read full article on original website
WTRF
Christmas at the Highlands has record-setting attendance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another event that is looking ahead into the holiday season is Christmas at the Highlands. Over its weekend run, they saw nearly 5,000 visitors and are expecting another 1,200 more for their closing day on Sunday, October 30th from 10 to 3. Event organizer Kevin...
WTRF
Witness two chefs in culinary combat and help two Wheeling charities at the same time
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) If you want to have an excellent meal prepared by chefs, compete to win prizes and have an evening of fun and entertainment, mark your calendar for Saturday, Nov. 19. The first-ever event will be called “Nail City Chefs” and will be a fundraiser for Wheeling...
Hancock County Halloween for the Hounds in its tenth year
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Halloween for the Hounds is in its tenth year in Hancock County. Every year schools in the county participate in the event by dressing up in their Halloween costumes for charity. All proceeds raised goes toward the Hancock County Animal Shelter. In the ten years they have been doing it they have […]
Excitement for Christmas parade grows as holidays near
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Anticipation is running high in Wheeling as the city gears up for The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade. This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 18th which means it will be here before you know it. Event chair Bill Bryson says there will be a little more than […]
Jefferson County shooting victim life-flighted; police seek male suspect
UPDATE: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 4:10 p.m. 7News reporter Taylor Long received an update on the shooting incident in Steubenville, Ohio this morning. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in the city’s North End, say police. It happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. Police say they […]
New Chipotle restaurant coming to Columbiana County
A popular Mexican fast food restaurant will be making its way to Columbiana County.
Popculture
Track Runner Owen Grubb Killed by Falling Tree After Cross-Country Meet
An Ohio high school junior was killed by a falling tree during a cross-country meet on Oct. 22. Owen Grubb, 16, died after he and other students from Minerva High School tried to knock over a dead tree during the OHSAA Eastern District track meet in Cambridge, Ohio. A GoFundMe page has raised over $24,000 to help Owen's family.
Your Radio Place
State Route 7 in Belmont County OVI Checkpoint Results
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted and OVI checkpoint on Saturday October 29th from 10 P.M. until 2 A.M. A total of 958 vehicles came through the checkpoint and 3 OVI arrested were made between the checkpoint and saturation patrols. There were also two arrests for weapons violations. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police, ODOT, and Belmont EMA assisted with the operation of the checkpoint.
Missing Point Marion man Justin Hanzely found dead
POINT MARION, Pa. (KDKA) - A missing Point Marion man was found dead in Greene County.Pennsylvania State Police said Justin Hanzely had last been seen leaving his house on Fallen Timbers Road last Monday. His body was found Friday in a heavily wooded area near Dilliner, his last known location, police said.Multiple crews helped search for Hanzely for two days after his vehicle was found in a remote area of Dunkard Township, Greene County Emergency Management and Department of Emergency Services said on Facebook.The Greene County coroner's office has yet to determine his cause of death.
West Virginia man pleads guilty after killing dog and throwing them over a hill
(WTRF) A man from Brooke County was in court today after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog and threw them over a hill. Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, plead guilty to a felony offense of cruelty to animals. “I think we’re headed in the right direction it’s not over but but I’m […]
In memory of fallen Wheeling firefighters
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — At the corner of 14th and Water Streets in Wheeling sits a memorial statue. It depicts a firefighter holding his helmet with an expression of pain on his face, representing not only the responders the Friendly City has lost, but the painful and difficult things they’re called to witness. It was […]
Christmas comes early to The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We still have Halloween and Thanksgiving to get through, but a new event is bringing Christmas to the Highlands! All the festive fun begins at the Highlands Sports Complex starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will feature over 100 unique vendors to choose from, and you can […]
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
Your Radio Place
Groundbreaking Set for New Coshocton Justice Center
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking has been set for the new Coshocton Justice Center in Coshocton County. A ceremony will be held at the former site of Steel Ceilings on North Third Street on December 5th at 2 P.M. Construction workers plan on moving the equipment in near the end of January and will start digging at the beginning of February. The new 40,000 square feet center will have 126 beds, space for offices for booking, processing and showers. It will also feature a section designated for dispatch officers and sheriff’s office administrators. However, the Coshocton County Commissioners are still gathering funds for this project because of inflation. The original cost of the project, between material cost construction efforts, was estimated at $28 million but has jumped up to $43 million.
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
WDTV
Shots fired overnight in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight. Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation. WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area. It’s unclear...
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
KSLTV
‘Just a miracle:’ Family of the lost three-year-old is thankful for community response
BEAVER, Utah — A Taylorsville family went to Beaver to create memories but didn’t expect the trip to be so eventful. Sondra and Xavier Wilson’s three-year-old son, Maurice, also known as Momo, got lost when the family was doing some rockhounding west of Milford Friday night when he walked off.
Man killed in Washington County motorcycle crash
A Washington County man died Sunday evening after crashing the motorcycle he was driving just south of Finleyville, according to the Washington County Coroner. Frank Eckels, 54, of Carroll Township, was driving the motorcycle south just after 6:30 p.m. on Route 88 in Union Township when he crossed the center line near the intersection with Patterson Road. The motorcycle collided with an oncoming vehicle.
Your Radio Place
Bald Eagle killed After being Hit by a Garbage Truck in Tuscarawas County
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A bald eagle that flew into a garbage truck in Tuscarawas County on Wednesday has been euthanized. The eagle had a prior injury to its right eye before being struck by the truck on State Rout 285. Following the accident, the eagle had broken its right humorous bone as well as major injuries to the chest cavity.
