Belmont County, OH

WTRF

Christmas at the Highlands has record-setting attendance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another event that is looking ahead into the holiday season is Christmas at the Highlands. Over its weekend run, they saw nearly 5,000 visitors and are expecting another 1,200 more for their closing day on Sunday, October 30th from 10 to 3. Event organizer Kevin...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hancock County Halloween for the Hounds in its tenth year

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Halloween for the Hounds is in its tenth year in Hancock County. Every year schools in the county participate in the event by dressing up in their Halloween costumes for charity. All proceeds raised goes toward the Hancock County Animal Shelter. In the ten years they have been doing it they have […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Excitement for Christmas parade grows as holidays near

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Anticipation is running high in Wheeling as the city gears up for The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade. This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 18th which means it will be here before you know it. Event chair Bill Bryson says there will be a little more than […]
WHEELING, WV
Popculture

Track Runner Owen Grubb Killed by Falling Tree After Cross-Country Meet

An Ohio high school junior was killed by a falling tree during a cross-country meet on Oct. 22. Owen Grubb, 16, died after he and other students from Minerva High School tried to knock over a dead tree during the OHSAA Eastern District track meet in Cambridge, Ohio. A GoFundMe page has raised over $24,000 to help Owen's family.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

State Route 7 in Belmont County OVI Checkpoint Results

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted and OVI checkpoint on Saturday October 29th from 10 P.M. until 2 A.M. A total of 958 vehicles came through the checkpoint and 3 OVI arrested were made between the checkpoint and saturation patrols. There were also two arrests for weapons violations. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police, ODOT, and Belmont EMA assisted with the operation of the checkpoint.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Missing Point Marion man Justin Hanzely found dead

POINT MARION, Pa. (KDKA) - A missing Point Marion man was found dead in Greene County.Pennsylvania State Police said Justin Hanzely had last been seen leaving his house on Fallen Timbers Road last Monday. His body was found Friday in a heavily wooded area near Dilliner, his last known location, police said.Multiple crews helped search for Hanzely for two days after his vehicle was found in a remote area of Dunkard Township, Greene County Emergency Management and Department of Emergency Services said on Facebook.The Greene County coroner's office has yet to determine his cause of death.
POINT MARION, PA
WTRF- 7News

In memory of fallen Wheeling firefighters

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — At the corner of 14th and Water Streets in Wheeling sits a memorial statue. It depicts a firefighter holding his helmet with an expression of pain on his face, representing not only the responders the Friendly City has lost, but the painful and difficult things they’re called to witness. It was […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Christmas comes early to The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We still have Halloween and Thanksgiving to get through, but a new event is bringing Christmas to the Highlands! All the festive fun begins at the Highlands Sports Complex starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will feature over 100 unique vendors to choose from, and you can […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Groundbreaking Set for New Coshocton Justice Center

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking has been set for the new Coshocton Justice Center in Coshocton County. A ceremony will be held at the former site of Steel Ceilings on North Third Street on December 5th at 2 P.M. Construction workers plan on moving the equipment in near the end of January and will start digging at the beginning of February. The new 40,000 square feet center will have 126 beds, space for offices for booking, processing and showers. It will also feature a section designated for dispatch officers and sheriff’s office administrators. However, the Coshocton County Commissioners are still gathering funds for this project because of inflation. The original cost of the project, between material cost construction efforts, was estimated at $28 million but has jumped up to $43 million.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal

Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WDTV

Shots fired overnight in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight. Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation. WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area. It’s unclear...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Washington County motorcycle crash

A Washington County man died Sunday evening after crashing the motorcycle he was driving just south of Finleyville, according to the Washington County Coroner. Frank Eckels, 54, of Carroll Township, was driving the motorcycle south just after 6:30 p.m. on Route 88 in Union Township when he crossed the center line near the intersection with Patterson Road. The motorcycle collided with an oncoming vehicle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Your Radio Place

Bald Eagle killed After being Hit by a Garbage Truck in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A bald eagle that flew into a garbage truck in Tuscarawas County on Wednesday has been euthanized. The eagle had a prior injury to its right eye before being struck by the truck on State Rout 285. Following the accident, the eagle had broken its right humorous bone as well as major injuries to the chest cavity.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

