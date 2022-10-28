Roberto Martinez will lead Belgium as their manager at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab), his third major international tournament in charge of the Red Devils. The former Wigan boss led the Belgians to third place in Russia four years ago, before they were knocked out by eventual winners Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. They cruised to qualification for Qatar, winning six and drawing two as they went unbeaten to finish five points clear of nearest rivals Wales.

2 HOURS AGO