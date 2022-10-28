Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
Manchester United vs West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
Manchester United vs West Ham live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
'Sacked in the morning' – Brighton fans' brutal chant to Chelsea boss Graham Potter
Brighton fans booed Graham Potter on his return to the Amex with Chelsea and had the last laugh as their team beat the Blues 4-1 Brighton fans delighted in the misery of former manager Graham Potter during their team's brilliant 4-1 win at home to Chelsea on Saturday. Potter left...
Belgium manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Roberto Martinez
Roberto Martinez will lead Belgium as their manager at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab), his third major international tournament in charge of the Red Devils. The former Wigan boss led the Belgians to third place in Russia four years ago, before they were knocked out by eventual winners Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. They cruised to qualification for Qatar, winning six and drawing two as they went unbeaten to finish five points clear of nearest rivals Wales.
Arsenal and England's Bukayo Saka forced off injured three weeks before World Cup
Saka had to be substituted less than half an hour into Arsenal's game against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. England (opens in new tab) will be sweating on the fitness of Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal (opens in new tab) winger picked up an injury in the first half of the Gunners' Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) – just three weeks before the World Cup gets underway.
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has ligament damage, Pep Guardiola reveals
Erling Haaland missed Manchester City's 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday and manager Pep Guardiola gave an update afterwards. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland missed his side's 1-0 win over Leicester on Saturday due to ligament damage, manager Pep Guardiola has revealed. Haaland was absent as the champions beat the...
What will happen if England opponents Iran get kicked out of the World Cup?
The Qatar World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) kicks off on Sunday 20 November, with England facing Group B opponents Iran for their first fixture of the tournament the day afterwards on Monday. However, groups are calling for Iran to be kicked out of the World Cup, due to...
Morocco manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Walid Regragui
Walid Regragui will lead Morocco as manager at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab), his first taste of a major international tournament. The 47-year-old is very new in the post, having replaced the sacked Vahid Halilhodzic in August, less than three months before the event in Qatar kicks off.
Canada manger for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about John Herdman
John Herdman will lead Canada as manager at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab), as the Maple Leafs make their first appearance at the tournament in 36 years. The Englishman has taken an unconventional route to the top, but he has been an enormous success since taking charge of the Canada men’s team in 2018.
Liverpool stunned by Leeds at Anfield as struggles continue for Jurgen Klopp's men
Liverpool's struggles this season continued on Saturday as the Reds lost out to a late goal in a 2-1 defeat to Leeds at Anfield. Liverpool's poor start to the 2022/23 season continued with a disappointing defeat at home to Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday evening. The Reds have...
Arsenal report: Uruguayan wonderkid Facundo Torres to join in January
Arsenal are set to land Uruguayan winger Facundo Torres from Orlando City. That’s according to reports that claim the Gunners, who are in the market for another winger, are set to sign yet another MLS player following two recent captures. In January, Austin Trusty joined from Colorado Rapids, staying on loan in the US before going to Birmingham City on loan this season, while over the summer, national team No.1 Matt Turner was signed.
Marcus Rashford reaches 100 Manchester United goals with header vs West Ham
Marcus Rashford's superb header against West Ham brought up a century of goals for the England forward at Manchester United. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reached 100 goals for the club following his header against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday. Rashford rose at the far post to...
Arsenal thrash Nottingham Forest to regain top spot – but lose Bukayo Saka to injury
It was an afternoon of mixed emotions for the Gunners, who maintained their 100% record at the Emirates Stadium this term. Arsenal (opens in new tab) returned to the top of the Premier League table by thumping Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium – but it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Gunners, who lost Bukayo Saka through injury in the first half.
Andres Iniesta hints at sensational Barcelona homecoming for Lionel Messi
Iniesta believes that Messi is still the best player in the world and would love to see him lead Argentina to World Cup success this winter. Andres Iniesta says that a return to Barcelona (opens in new tab) is "still a possibility" for club icon and former teammate Lionel Messi, who remains the world's best player in his book.
Liverpool have to put things right against Tottenham, says Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that something is not right following the loss to Leeds on Saturday. Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that 'something is not going right' after Saturday's loss to Leeds and says the Reds have to get back on track at Tottenham next weekend. Jurgen...
Newcastle stay fourth as they continue hot streak with easy win over Aston Villa
St. James' Park continues to be a fortress for Eddie Howe's Magpies, who haven't lost home or away in two months. Newcastle (opens in new tab) made light work of Aston Villa (opens in new tab) as they stayed fourth in the Premier League with a 4-0 win at St. James' Park.
Brighton blow Chelsea away as Graham Potter endures nightmare Seagulls return
Brighton romped to their first win under Roberto De Zerbi as Chelsea had the afternoon from hell on the South Coast. Graham Potter's return to the Amex Stadium was one to forget as Brighton (opens in new tab) thrashed Chelsea (opens in new tab) 4-1 to secure their first win under Roberto De Zerbi in stunning fashion – and inflict their former head coach's first defeat as Blues boss.
How are football boots designed at Kipsta?
FourFourTwo recently had the honour of visiting Kipsta - the football arm of Decathlon - to find out how their football boots are designed, developed and tested before going on sale. As football boot enthusiasts, we were pretty excited to have a peep behind the curtain... not least so we could report our findings back to fellow boot lovers.
Arsenal report: Cody Gakpo to move from PSV for just £38m
Arsenal will pay less than £40m if they look to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV. That's according to one report that says that the Dutch forward, who impressed against the Gunners in the Europa League, could be heading to the Emirates, snubbing the likes of Manchester United, Leeds and Southampton, who all wanted him in the summer.
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta optimistic over Bukayo Saka's World Cup chances after injury scare
Saka had to come off less than half-an-hour into the Gunners' 5-0 thumping of Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta says that Bukayo Saka "hopefully" only sustained a knock, after the winger was forced off during the first half of Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab).
