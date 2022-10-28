Read full article on original website
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
mocoshow.com
Fuel Company Issues Diesel Shortage Alert That Includes Maryland
A major company that tracks the availability of fuel issued an alert on Friday for a diesel fuel shortage in many Southeastern United States, including Maryland. The alert from Mansfield Energy on Friday also includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The fuel supply and logistics company noted “extremely high prices in the Northeast along with supply outages along the Southeast.” Below is the full alert:
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion
This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
Gov. Wolf reviewing energy tax credit legislation
PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – According to Gov. Wolfs spokesperson, he is currently reviewing an energy tax credit bill. Part of the bills legislation includes incentives designed to help Pennsylvanians land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. The package of tax credits would also help produce fertilizer and petrochemicals using natural gas […]
Bay Net
Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From antique furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
KFYR-TV
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species
BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
Nottingham MD
Maryland receives $10.87 million in federal funds from Homeland Security to enhance state, local preparedness
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has distributed more than $10.87 million to prepare State and local governments against terrorist attacks. The State award was issued in May by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and MDEM recently announced its distribution to partners in Maryland. “The safety of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Readers share views as election approaches
Pennsylvanians are faced with a choice for Senate that very well might tip the balance of power in Washington. Voters should consider what they want for the future of our great country. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is, by his own admission, a new progressive Democrat in the mold of Reps....
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
abc27.com
How to check if your vote is counted in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been 792,286 returned, according to data released on October 28.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls
New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
Wbaltv.com
Tony updates when the rain comes on Halloween
Meteorologist Tony Pann shows rain is coming for Halloween in Maryland. But will it ruin trick-or-treating?
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
A Pennsylvania county is charging people to search court documents — an unusual and undue burden, experts say
In a one-year period, Washington County collected $1,026.50 from the fee, which experts say is almost impossible to challenge. This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s Investigator newsletter, which offers behind-the-scenes looks at our reporting and a roundup of the best accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free.
Josh Shapiro has crushed Doug Mastriano in the money race; will votes follow?
If Attorney General Josh Shapiro doesn’t win the governor’s race, it won’t because of money problems. New campaign finance reports filed today showed that Shapiro, the Democratic Party nominee, has outspent his Republican rival, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, by more than a 6-to-1 ratio as the governor’s race moved into its home stretch this fall.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
