ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highfield-cascade, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Fuel Company Issues Diesel Shortage Alert That Includes Maryland

A major company that tracks the availability of fuel issued an alert on Friday for a diesel fuel shortage in many Southeastern United States, including Maryland. The alert from Mansfield Energy on Friday also includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The fuel supply and logistics company noted “extremely high prices in the Northeast along with supply outages along the Southeast.” Below is the full alert:
MARYLAND STATE
Tribune-Review

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
PennLive.com

The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion

This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf reviewing energy tax credit legislation

PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – According to Gov. Wolfs spokesperson, he is currently reviewing an energy tax credit bill. Part of the bills legislation includes incentives designed to help Pennsylvanians land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. The package of tax credits would also help produce fertilizer and petrochemicals using natural gas […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Net

Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species

BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
MARYLAND STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Readers share views as election approaches

Pennsylvanians are faced with a choice for Senate that very well might tip the balance of power in Washington. Voters should consider what they want for the future of our great country. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is, by his own admission, a new progressive Democrat in the mold of Reps....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

How to check if your vote is counted in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been 792,286 returned, according to data released on October 28.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
happeningsmagazinepa.com

“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware

- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
DELAWARE STATE
WITF

A Pennsylvania county is charging people to search court documents — an unusual and undue burden, experts say

In a one-year period, Washington County collected $1,026.50 from the fee, which experts say is almost impossible to challenge. This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s Investigator newsletter, which offers behind-the-scenes looks at our reporting and a roundup of the best accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy