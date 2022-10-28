Read full article on original website
Edwardsburg Public Schools hiring bus drivers
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- The Edwardsburg Public School System is now hiring bus drivers. Part-time positions are available with a pay range of $16.05 and $22.64 per hour. No experience is necessary and the school system will provide CDL training for free. Applicants must pass a background check, physical and drug...
Round Up your purchase at Strack & Van Til to support the Good Neighbor & Sorrowful Mother Church Food Pantries
Strack & Van Til's next and final Round Up for 2022 will begin on Monday October 31 through Sunday January 1, 2023 for The Food Bank of NWI in Lake and Porter Counties. In Jasper County, DeMotte will be Rounding Up for The Good Neighbor Food Pantry and Sorrowful Mother Church and Rensselaer 8754 will be Rounding Up for The Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer.
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-30-22
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County. Updated: 11 hours ago. Early voting continues, and...
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community
South Bend Police are investigating after two males are shot on the city's northwest side. Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend. A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend.
Free drive-in movie showing "Hocus Pocus" in Elkhart
Enjoy a free, Halloween movie from the comfort of your car. Elkhart Parks & Recreation is showing "Hocus Pocus" at Ideal Beach, 55256 Ideal Beach Road. You're asked to enter from the east. Turn on Heaton Vista from CR 15 in order to prevent traffic jams and not inconvenience the...
Granger family creates haunted ride in back yard
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is days away, and one Granger family is really getting into the Halloween spirit. Granger resident John Hoke has been creating Halloween displays for years. But this year, he has really outdone himself by building a three-minute ride in his backyard called ‘Chamber of Souls.’...
Elkhart's leaf pickup program begins October 31
ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart's leaf pickup program begins on October 31. The city's brush pickup program ends on Friday. Crews will cover four leaf removal zones. Starting with Zone A, crews will work their way through each zone, ending with Zone D the week of November 21.
New options available in RVs, says automotive expert
Mid-Michigan NOW Anchor Mike Woolfolk spoke with Automotive expert Mike Caudill about new options recreational vehicles are offering. These new advances were shown off at the recent RV Open House in Elkhart, Indiana. These additions are sure to interest outdoor enthusiasts.
Crash involving Semi-truck closes part of S.R. 2 near New Carlisle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a Semi-truck on S.R. 2. Dispatch tells ABC57 News that a call came around 7:22 a.m. Monday. At least one Semi and car were involved in the crash. Part of S.R. 2 is closed near Rush...
Looking ahead to your Halloween Forecast
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Mostly clear skies this evening with a few more clouds overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Sunday: Sun and clouds to start with increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers develops later in the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Sunday night: Rain...
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/17/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 900 W. State Road in San Pierre. 10/18/22 A Knox resident reported a suspicious person in the area of 200 E. and State Road 10. 10/18/22 A resident reported the theft of a wallet. 10/18/22 A Knox resident...
A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend
A dozen Michiana police officers were honored in downtown South Bend on Wednesday for going "above and beyond." Ribbon cutting ceremony honors completion of improvements at South Bend’s Randolph Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. The park now features a brand-new playground, basketball court, seating, and more.
Potawatomi Zoo welcomes new Chacoan peccary babies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo welcomed a pair of Chacoan peccary babies last week!. The Chacoan peccary is a critically endangered species. Staff members at the zoo say Tapo and Salt are already expert parents and the peclets are doing great!. Chacoan peclets grow fast. In six...
PET SEGMENT: Jakobi is a floofy and soft dog looking for forever cuddles
He's a 3-year-old Alaskan husky mix. Jakobi came in as a stray. Lindsey Cuellar, with the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says oddly enough, he was found near Elkhart. His previous owner never reclaimed him. Jakobi is a chill dog who loves snuggles and singing with you. Cuellar says he...
Revitate Cherry Tree acquires two multifamily properties in Indiana
Revitate Cherry Tree has acquired Walnut Trails, a 210-unit garden-style community in Elkhart, Indiana, for $22.5 million and Beech Grove, a 182-unit community in Jeffersonville, Indiana, for $22 million. According to RevCT co-founder and general partner Chris Marsh, the acquisition of these Indiana communities advances the overall RevCT strategy of...
Humane societies looking for help
Michiana humane societies are looking for help from the community. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County and Elkhart County are looking for donations. In St. Joseph County, the humane society is asking for canned wet dog food. WNDU reports that the shelter is running out of space, with 114...
First Alert Halloween Forecast: Spooky fog followed by ghostly showers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Scattered rain showers move in late today and continue overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Halloween Monday: Scattered rain showers to start, more widespread rain showers mid-day with some rain bands potentially bringing up to an inch in spots. Rain showers become more scattered heading into Trick-or-Treat timeframe. Many will be dry, but some will not. Rain boots may be needed either way if leaves block roadway drains. Highs in the lower 60s.
Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage proposal for Cass County voters
EDWARDSBURG, MI. (WNDU) - After not passing in August, Edwardsburg Public Schools have shared an updated millage proposal that will appear on the November 8th election ballot for Cass County voters. Edwardsburg Public Schools Superintendent has urged families to consider voting yes. “We haven’t done this in a long time....
Marshall County looking for poll worker volunteers
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Clerk's Office is looking for poll workers for the upcoming midterm elections on November 8. Training for working the polls will be provided and begins on Wednesday with a session at 9 a.m. and a session at 6 p.m. Interested volunteers can contact...
Light Shed on Cross Burning Skeleton
(Union Mills, IN) - A La Porte County woman has moved on but will never forget the sight of a burning cross outside the home of her biracial family nearly 30 years ago. A then 19-year-old Hanna man, who admitted to making the cross out of scrap lumber at his home and setting it ablaze at the residence, said his actions were not racially motivated.
