SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Scattered rain showers move in late today and continue overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Halloween Monday: Scattered rain showers to start, more widespread rain showers mid-day with some rain bands potentially bringing up to an inch in spots. Rain showers become more scattered heading into Trick-or-Treat timeframe. Many will be dry, but some will not. Rain boots may be needed either way if leaves block roadway drains. Highs in the lower 60s.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO