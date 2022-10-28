Read full article on original website
280living.com
Metro Roundup: Medical Properties Trust announces new Birmingham headquarters coming to Vestavia Hills
Medical Properties Trust, a real estate investment company specializing in healthcare facilities, recently announced a brand new, state of the art headquarters for the Birmingham area coming to Vestavia Hills. The building will make the surrounding forest visible from anywhere in the building and will harvest its own electricity from...
thehomewoodstar.com
Junior League Market Noel coming to Finley Center
The Junior League of Birmingham is gearing up for its 2022 Market Noel shopping event at the Finley Center in Hoover on Nov. 16-19. It’s a chance for people to shop from about 100 merchants that are expected to be selling clothing, jewelry, home décor, holiday items and other goods, said Jayna Goedecke, the Market Noel chairwoman this year.
birminghamtimes.com
Dr. Shelley Stewart, Radio and Business Legend, Honored with Birmingham’s Top Award
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Friday presented Civil Rights leader, veteran radio broadcaster and advertising executive Dr. Shelley Stewart with the “Putting People First” award, one of the city’s top honors. The presentation at Boutwell Auditorium in downtown came during the annual AWAKEN event which celebrates the...
81st annual Magic City Classic: Road closures, where to park, how to get to Legion Field Stadium
The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field Stadium. Planning to head to the game? Here’s what to...
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
280living.com
Gearing up for growth: Shelby County Schools plan for next five years
Each year, Shelby County Schools is required to update its five-year capital plan for each school in the district. Its purpose is to meet the needs of the school community based on the student population, including building necessities both inside and out. In September, the Shelby County Board of Education...
280living.com
Progress continues on Meadowview Drive
It’s been over two years since Millennial Bank bought the property on Meadowview Drive off U.S. 280 West. Situated on the hill between Valleydale Road and Brook Highland Parkway, the property sold for $2.9 million, ($606,695 per acre), according to Shelby County public records. Southern Care Internal Medicine/Dr. Amy...
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
It’s long past time for Birmingham Water Works to get smart or flushed
This is an opinion column. Birmingham Water Works Board member Dr. George Munchus is fond of saying water systems, no matter their size, have four jobs: repair leaks and replace aging infrastructure, oversee billing and collections, navigate litigation, and manage people. Just four jobs. Like a table with a faulty...
First Look: Homewood Bagel Company Opens 2nd Location Friday on 15th Street
Homewood Bagel Company expanded their Birmingham-based business to Tuscaloosa, officially opening their second location on 15th Street Friday morning. As previously reported, owners Ginny and Joe Leavens began their company in 2019 and decided to expand to Tuscaloosa, which Ginny considers her second home. The bagel shop offers 18 made-from-scratch...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Birmingham, AL
Founded in 1871 by the Elyton Land Company, Birmingham in Jefferson County was initially known for being rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, the main minerals used to make steel. Aside from playing a huge role in steel production, Birmingham is also known for playing an instrumental part in...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
thecutoffnews.com
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Sat., Oct. 29, Sun., Oct. 30, Mon. Oct.31 & November 2022
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Saturday, October 30, Sunday, October 31 & Monday, October 31 & November. Here's a few that we have found, If you have one you want us to ad to this list please email us at thecutoffnews@gmail.com. Times,...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man charged in crime rampage in Fairfield that left 2 dead
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A Birmingham man is in jail, accused of a series of crimes that resulted in two deaths in just over an hour's time Saturday. The rampage first began after deputies were called about a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield just after 5:30 p.m.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Democrat Mark Pettway, Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff, says he has vision for second term
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says he has a vision for his second term. “There are things we started at the sheriff’s office that we have not finished,’’ said Pettway, the 58-year-old Democratic nominee for the county’s top law enforcement position. ‘’We’ve done everything that we...
Bham Now
5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters
The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
Village Living
Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year
Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September. The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School...
WRAL
Remains of man reported missing nearly 40 years ago found at the bottom of river
For 39 years the muddy waters of the Coosa River in Birmingham held a deep dark secret. Human remains found there in January were matched to Alan Livingston, a man reported missing nearly 40 years ago. For 39 years the muddy waters of the Coosa River in Birmingham held a...
