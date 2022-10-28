ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

thehomewoodstar.com

Junior League Market Noel coming to Finley Center

The Junior League of Birmingham is gearing up for its 2022 Market Noel shopping event at the Finley Center in Hoover on Nov. 16-19. It’s a chance for people to shop from about 100 merchants that are expected to be selling clothing, jewelry, home décor, holiday items and other goods, said Jayna Goedecke, the Market Noel chairwoman this year.
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Progress continues on Meadowview Drive

It’s been over two years since Millennial Bank bought the property on Meadowview Drive off U.S. 280 West. Situated on the hill between Valleydale Road and Brook Highland Parkway, the property sold for $2.9 million, ($606,695 per acre), according to Shelby County public records. Southern Care Internal Medicine/Dr. Amy...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Birmingham, AL

Founded in 1871 by the Elyton Land Company, Birmingham in Jefferson County was initially known for being rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, the main minerals used to make steel. Aside from playing a huge role in steel production, Birmingham is also known for playing an instrumental part in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters

The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year

Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September. The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL

