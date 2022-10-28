Read full article on original website
Strong earthquake in Philippines causes injuries, shuts international airport
A magnitude 6.4 quake, triggered by movement in a local fault, rocked a large swath of the northern Philippines and injured at least 26 people.
50 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines
Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 50 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a huge mudslide laden with rocks, trees and debris, officials said Saturday.
Manila braces for Tropical Storm Nalgae that has hit the Philippines, killing dozens and causing devastation
A tropical storm has hit the Philippines, causing havoc across the country. Winds have reached highs of 59 mph since the storm hit on Thursday.
Philippine mudslide victims ran towards mountain ‘to get away from tsunami’, officials say
Many of the deaths during Tropical Storm Nalgae in the Philippines happened because people had run towards a mountain to save themselves from an expected tsunami, but instead got buried alive by a boulder-laden mudslide, an official has revealed. Rescuers dug out 18 bodies of victims from underneath the rubble in the vast muddy mound that now covers much of Kusiong village in southern Maguindanao province, in what was one of the deadliest incidents caused by Nalgae. Now officials have revealed the incident occurred because of a false alarm of a tsunami, after which villagers decided to run towards...
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast
Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
A new tropical depression threatens Philippines
Tropical Depression 26 has formed and poses a threat to the Philippines. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Major Hurricane Roslyn Wreaks Havoc in Mexico, Killing At Least Three People
Major Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico on Sunday, October 23, bringing heavy rain, flash flooding, and landslides. Several people died as the powerful storm struck the coastline of the Central American nation. In addition, the hurricane also forced widespread evacuations, caused massive travel disruption, and led to power outages as it wreaked havoc across the country coastline.
Tropical storm batters Philippines capital before exit
Emergency workers scrambled to rescue residents trapped by floods in and around the Philippine capital on Sunday as Tropical Storm Nalgae swept out of the country after killing at least 48 people. An average of 20 typhoons and storms hit the Philippines annually, killing hundreds each year and leaving vast areas of the country in perpetual poverty. rbl/cgm/mtp
France 24
Death toll rises in Philippines after tropical storm Nalgae
The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines in recent days has risen to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, as more bodies are retrieved. Just over half of the fatalities were from a series of flash floods and landslides that destroyed villages on the southern island of Mindanao on Friday.
Storm Nalgae kills 80 in the Philippines, with 31 missing
MANILA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Philippines has recorded 80 deaths from flooding and rain-induced landslides after tropical storm Nalgae barrelled across the country over the weekend, with 31 people reported missing, the nation's disaster agency said on Monday.
Roslyn weakens from Category 3 Hurricane to Tropical Storm
Roslyn weakened from a Category 3 hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was moving inland at 20 mph about 55 miles south-southeast of Durango City, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph at around 1 p.m. local time, according to the hurricane center.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Nalgae Brought Heavy Rains to Philippines, Causing Flooding and Evacuations
Tropical Storm Nalgae, locally known as Paeng, brought heavy rains to the Philippines from Thursday night to Friday, according to the weather forecast. A few days before Halloween, the country experienced flooding rainfall that could result in landslides and flooding. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's latest forecast said that heavy rain could be expected in the Philippines and other Southeast Asia countries as the storm was tracked to move west this weekend.
Tropical Storm Lisa could form soon in Caribbean
The National Hurricane Center was tracking a new storm in the Caribbean on Sunday: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15. The disturbance isn’t quite organized enough to be a tropical storm just yet, but it is expected to strengthen and be named Tropical Storm Lisa by Monday. The hurricane center’s forecast...
maritime-executive.com
Multiple Groundings, Capsizings in Tropical Storm in the Philippines
The Philippine Coast Guard has responded to multiple marine casualties in the wake of Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), which arrived in the archipelago Friday with winds of 45 miles an hour. On Friday, the Panama-flagged fishing vessel Kunimatsu 3 capsized off Manila Bay, prompting a swift rescue effort. The Philippine...
Villagers fearful of tsunami flee toward deadly mudslide in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 100 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to lash the Philippines this year with dozens more feared missing after villagers fled in the wrong direction and got buried in a boulder-laden mudslide, while more than a million others were swamped by floodwater in several provinces, officials said Monday.
‘Manmade disaster’: Officials criticized over Seoul deaths
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revelers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend — a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged. By comparison,...
Tropical Depression Forms on the Heels of Hurricane Ian Crushing Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 had formed a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde islands.
Deadly tropical cyclone unleashes months’ worth of rain in Bangladesh
A powerful tropical cyclone turned deadly after it slammed Bangladesh with torrential rainfall and damaging winds early this week. The storm left thousands stranded and millions without power after dumping more than a foot (300 mm) of rainfall across a large swath of the country. At least 24 people were...
watchers.news
Renewed activity at Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia
Eruptive activity at Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia increased again over the past two days, with several low-level eruptions. A total of 7 eruptions were recorded from 10:57 UTC on October 24 to 02:49 UTC today, bringing the total number of eruptions since the start of the year to 78. The...
