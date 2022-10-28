ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips hits superb ton as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka

New Zealand 167-7 (20 overs): Phillips 104 (64); Rajitha 2-23 Sri Lanka 102 (19.2 overs): Shanaka 35 (32); Boult 4-13 Glenn Phillips smashed a sublime 104 from 64 balls to lead New Zealand to a crushing 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sydney. The...
techaiapp.com

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch Live Stream

India and South Africa will play against each other on Sunday, October 30, in the Super 12 round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. After kickstarting their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup journey against Pakistan on a winning note, India seems to have been in a strong form under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma. The match, scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium (formally Perth Stadium), will be India’s third match in the ongoing tournament. The team have already win both the previous matches in this T20 World Cup against Pakistan as well as the Netherlands.
The Guardian

England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final

England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
BBC

When do the clocks go back? Big Ben prepares for first change in five years

The UK's most famous clock will be put back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) this weekend for the first time since 2017. The Great Clock of Westminster, widely but unofficially known as Big Ben, will be changed by parliamentary mechanics in the early hours of Sunday. It has been largely...
BBC

Pakistan seal comfortable win over Netherlands

That's all from this live page as Pakistan finally get going in this tournament. My colleague Callum Matthews' report is now live. Next up is a cracker as India take on South Africa at 11:00 GMT - our coverage will kick off shortly over here. See you then. Post update.
BBC

T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India

India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
mailplus.co.uk

Vaughan hits out after England’s T20 washout

MICHAEL VAUGHAN led the criticism of the ICC and the Melbourne Cricket Ground yesterday after England’s T20 World Cup clash with Australia fell foul of the wet weather without a ball being bowled. ‘Rainy season in Australia. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ireland bowler Hand on his celebration after Stokes dismissal

Ireland bowler Fionn Hand says his celebration after dismissing Ben Stokes in the T20 World Cup win over England was "one of those moments when you just go with your feeling and emotions". Playing in his first match at the tournament, Hand produced a stunning delivery to shatter Stokes' stumps.
BBC

TransPennine: More than 50 trains axed in single day

Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day. The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh. It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the...
The Independent

Shaun Wane happy with England performance in 17-try thrashing of Greece

England coach Shaun Wane was less interested in records than continuing to build for the knockout stages after watching his side run riot against World Cup debutants Greece with a 94-4 triumph at Bramall Lane.Wane’s men had racked up 102 points in their opening wins over Samoa and France and continued in free-flowing mode against their part-time opponents to eclipse their previous record World Cup score, a 76-4 win over Russia in 2000.“It was an awkward one to deal with,” Wane said. “The record doesn’t interest me, I was looking for habits and certain things that will help us beat...
BBC

Dying dad's Scunthorpe Utd gift to daughter given to charity in error

A football jersey gifted to a girl by her father before he died from brain cancer has mistakenly been donated to charity. Sydney, 10, received the Scunthorpe United top for her eighth birthday. Married father-of-three Dave died on 6 November last year, aged 46. The family believe the shirt, which...

