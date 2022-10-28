Read full article on original website
BBC
T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips hits superb ton as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka
New Zealand 167-7 (20 overs): Phillips 104 (64); Rajitha 2-23 Sri Lanka 102 (19.2 overs): Shanaka 35 (32); Boult 4-13 Glenn Phillips smashed a sublime 104 from 64 balls to lead New Zealand to a crushing 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sydney. The...
‘Four wins and we have the World Cup’: Moeen Ali upbeat on England’s hopes
England need to win their final two Super 12 games to have a chance of making the T20 World Cup semi-finals but Moeen Ali said the team are looking up
Cricket-Playing last in group stage an advantage for England, says Buttler
Oct 29 (Reuters) - England cricket captain Jos Buttler said his team retained an advantage playing last in the final round of group matches at the Twenty20 World Cup as they will know exactly what is needed in terms of net run rate to reach the semi-finals.
techaiapp.com
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch Live Stream
India and South Africa will play against each other on Sunday, October 30, in the Super 12 round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. After kickstarting their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup journey against Pakistan on a winning note, India seems to have been in a strong form under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma. The match, scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium (formally Perth Stadium), will be India’s third match in the ongoing tournament. The team have already win both the previous matches in this T20 World Cup against Pakistan as well as the Netherlands.
England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final
England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
BBC
Wasim Akram: Pakistan great reveals he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended but quit following the death of his first wife. The legendary fast bowler, 56, took more than 900 international wickets before retiring in 2003. In a new autobiography, Wasim, 56, said he began...
BBC
When do the clocks go back? Big Ben prepares for first change in five years
The UK's most famous clock will be put back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) this weekend for the first time since 2017. The Great Clock of Westminster, widely but unofficially known as Big Ben, will be changed by parliamentary mechanics in the early hours of Sunday. It has been largely...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Ireland have belief they can reach semi-finals, says captain Andy Balbirnie
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie insists there is belief within his team that they can build on their victory over England and book a shock appearance in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Balbirnie's side bounced back from being thrashed by Sri Lanka in their opening Super 12s fixture by upsetting England...
Sports quiz of the week: caps, cups, captains and a charity single
Who lost out? Who swapped sides? Who rose to the occasion?
BBC
Pakistan seal comfortable win over Netherlands
That's all from this live page as Pakistan finally get going in this tournament. My colleague Callum Matthews' report is now live. Next up is a cracker as India take on South Africa at 11:00 GMT - our coverage will kick off shortly over here. See you then. Post update.
BBC
T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India
India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
Sporting News
Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup result: Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc star as defending champions keep semi-final hopes alive
Australia have kept their T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive, defeating Ireland by 42 runs on Monday night at The Gabba. Aaron Finch found some form with the bat, while leg-spinner Adam Zampa starred with the ball as the wickets were shared around between the Aussie bowlers. Ireland's chances of...
mailplus.co.uk
Vaughan hits out after England’s T20 washout
MICHAEL VAUGHAN led the criticism of the ICC and the Melbourne Cricket Ground yesterday after England’s T20 World Cup clash with Australia fell foul of the wet weather without a ball being bowled. ‘Rainy season in Australia. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Samoa 62-4 France - Taylan May scores four tries as Samoa reach quarter-finals
Tries: Lafai 2, To'o 2, May 4, Milford 2, Harris-Tavita Goals: Crichton 9. Winger Taylan May scored four tries on his World Cup debut as Samoa cruised past France to reach the last eight in the men's competition. The Penrith Panthers player, known as Tiny, tormented the French defence with...
Sporting News
Melbourne Cup 2022 betting guide: Tips, runner-by-runner preview, betting odds, field, barriers, how to watch
November is upon us and that means the Melbourne Cup is too, with the annual running of the $8 million 'race that stops a nation' set to take place on Tuesday, November 1st at Flemington Racecourse. The race will be run over 3200m and will include the best staying horses...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland bowler Hand on his celebration after Stokes dismissal
Ireland bowler Fionn Hand says his celebration after dismissing Ben Stokes in the T20 World Cup win over England was "one of those moments when you just go with your feeling and emotions". Playing in his first match at the tournament, Hand produced a stunning delivery to shatter Stokes' stumps.
Ruthless England overwhelm Greece as Dom Young bags four in 17-try rout
England outclassed Greece 94-4 in their final Rugby League World Cup group game as 11 players scored tries
BBC
TransPennine: More than 50 trains axed in single day
Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day. The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh. It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the...
Shaun Wane happy with England performance in 17-try thrashing of Greece
England coach Shaun Wane was less interested in records than continuing to build for the knockout stages after watching his side run riot against World Cup debutants Greece with a 94-4 triumph at Bramall Lane.Wane’s men had racked up 102 points in their opening wins over Samoa and France and continued in free-flowing mode against their part-time opponents to eclipse their previous record World Cup score, a 76-4 win over Russia in 2000.“It was an awkward one to deal with,” Wane said. “The record doesn’t interest me, I was looking for habits and certain things that will help us beat...
BBC
Dying dad's Scunthorpe Utd gift to daughter given to charity in error
A football jersey gifted to a girl by her father before he died from brain cancer has mistakenly been donated to charity. Sydney, 10, received the Scunthorpe United top for her eighth birthday. Married father-of-three Dave died on 6 November last year, aged 46. The family believe the shirt, which...
