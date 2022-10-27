ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themonroesun.com

112th District election: Scott answers questions on the issues

MONROE, CT — State Rep. Tony Scott is seeking another term, this time in the newly drawn 112th District representing Monroe, Easton and a portion of Trumbull. The incumbent Republican faces Sheila Papps, a Democrat from Easton. Efforts to reach Papps were made with emails to Easton Democratic Town...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

PHOTOS: A Halloween celebration at Clock Tower Square

MONROE, CT — Families wore their Halloween costumes for trick or treating, shopping and entertainment at Clock Tower Square, 477 Main St., Saturday afternoon. Businesses held sidewalk sales and gave candy to kids. Pet Outlet hosted a pet costume contest and girls from Connecticut Dance!, a studio in the shopping center, performed dance routines in the parking lot.
MONROE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy