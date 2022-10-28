Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10
Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
247Sports
Nick Saban issues statement on death of legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban issued a statement Friday in wake of the death of longtime former Georgia football head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. Saban, in the statement, described Dooley as "one of my favorite people in the world" as the college football community mourned Dooley's passing.
247Sports
Michigan football: Desmond Howard 'worried' because 'weird things happen' in rivalry game with Spartans
Michigan enters its game against Michigan State undefeated at 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, but Desmond Howard says Wolverines fans should be cautious. The Spartans (3-4) have gotten the best of the Wolverines in each of the last two matchups, but have failed to meet expectations this season after a New Year’s Six Bowl berth last fall. Howard says to throw all of that out the window when Mel Tucker and company travel to Ann Arbor for Saturday's rivalry clash.
247Sports
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz thinks Syracuse being favored over Irish is a 'mistake'
Syracuse is a 1.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, over Notre Dame for the Week 9 matchup between the Orange and Fighting Irish, but Lou Holtz isn't buying that spread. The legendary former Notre Dame coach predicts Notre Dame will not only win outright Saturday at the Carrier Dome, but will do so convincingly to the tune of multiple scores.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin's future as Ole Miss football coach pondered by 247Sports' analyst Josh Pate
Lane Kiffin arrived at Ole Miss in 2020, and helped turn the program around. Would he ever leave Oxford? On a recent edition of Late Kick Live, Josh Pate was asked by a listener if Kiffin would leave for any other job aside from Alabama, and he had an interesting response.
247Sports
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
Louisville football in the national stats: Cards top nation in sacks
What a performance for Louisville on Saturday. The 48-21 win over Wake Forest marked UofL's first over a top 10 team since the Cardinals throttled Florida State 63-20 in 2016. The blowout victory over the Demon Deacons saw a defensive performance rarely seen and it had an impact in the national statistical rankings.
247Sports
Tennessee football: Ex-Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rodgers calls Vols' pass defense 'terrible'
Tennessee football is unbeaten and boasts one of the most explosive offenses in college football entering Halloween Weekend, but the Vols do have deficiencies on the other side of the football. The pass defense is a particular concern for Tennessee — the Vols rank last in the Power Five and second-to-last nationally among FBS teams — and something SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers says must not be overlooked.
Buckeye legacy discusses recent Ohio State visit, OSU offense, Hartline and more
Watch as 2025 wide receiver and Ohio State legacy Jackson Wiley discusses his interest in the Buckeyes and more after Friday night game.
Week 8 SNF Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Packers Road Back To Success
The CBS Sports HQ NFL crew breaks down how the Packers can get back on the right track and what can they improve on.
Ole Miss football: Why RB Zach Evans' return to action through injury was 'huge' as Rebels run past Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Few running back duos in college football have the collective prowess of what Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins bring to Ole Miss. The nation was perhaps reminded of that Saturday as the duo accounted for more than 300 total yards of offense — that was headlined by 205 yards on the ground by Judkins — as the Rebels hung on for a 31-28 road win against Texas A&M to improve to 8-1 on the season.
College football rankings: Tennessee adds first-place votes in Coaches Poll Top 25 ahead of No. 1 Georgia
The College Football Playoff rankings debut in two days, but until then, the AFCA Coaches Poll top 25 gives fans the best look into where things stand after Week 9. Four different undefeated teams made their pitches on the field to sit at No. 1 in the first rankings to come Tuesday night.
PHOTOS: No. 11 Vols gash No. 2 Gonzaga, 99-80
Friday was a strong night for the 11th-ranked Tennessee basketball team, and GoVols247 was on hand to cover the action. And Chris Jones from USA Today was on hand to capture the action on camera. Senior transfer guard and Tennessee native Tyreke Key poured in 26 points off the bench,...
Beamer's response to fans who want to see a change
South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was asked to address the folks who think it's time for a new offensive play caller and/or a change at quarterback.
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
What Neal Brown said after the loss to TCU
West Virginia suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 7 TCU, 41-31. Emotions ran high on the Mountaineer sidelines, especially with the way the offense rolled in the first half before falling off in the second. Meanwhile, the defense was the exact opposite, allowing four straight touchdowns in the first half, but tightening up after the break.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0