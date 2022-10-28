Porcupine munches on pumpkin treat for Halloween at Cincinnati Zoo

A porcupine has been getting into the spooky season spirit by enjoying a pumpkin as a Halloween treat.

Footage shows Rico, a Brazilian porcupine at Ohio ’s Cincinnati Zoo , tucking into the orange snack.

Rico wasn’t the only one to be given pumpkin snacks - the zoo’s hippos got in on the action too, displaying their incredible jaw strength by crushing pumpkins with their teeth.

“It’s pumpkin season and Rico is here for it,” the zoo said.

