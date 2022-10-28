ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’ve always been very proud to call it home’: James Corden teases return to UK post-Late Late Show

By Jacob Stolworthy
 3 days ago

James Corden has addressed his return to the UK after quitting The Late Late Show .

The TV host and actor announced the news in April 2022, telling viewers he was leaving the series after eight years .

Corden’s final episode is expected to air in summer 2023, with the star poised to return to the UK after living in Los Angeles since 2015.

Speaking about coming back to his home city of London on Good Morning Britain , Corden told entertainment contributor Richard Arnold: “I love where we live. I love being in Los Angeles, but we always knew it was an adventured and not the final destination.”

He continued: “This is amazing, this little island. The stuff it’s created and has given the world – I’ve always been very very proud to call it home.”

While announcing his departure from The Late Late Show , Corden told fans the series has “changed my life”, adding: “I love it, I love all the people that work here, I am so proud of what we’ve achieved, it’s been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams.”

His replacement is rumoured to be Mo Gilligan.

Earlier this month, Corden admitted to making “a rude, rude comment” to a waiter in a New York City restaurant, after the owner temporarily banned him for his alleged behaviour.

The comedian, who previously said he had done “nothing wrong” to warrant the ban, added that “it was never my intention” to upset the staff at Balthazar.

Corden will play a chef in new series from Jez Butterworth, titled Mammals , which begins on 11 November.

