ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo and Chicago face off in out-of-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-3-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres play the Chicago Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup.

Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall and a 17-18-6 record at home last season. The Sabres scored 47 power-play goals last season on 222 chances for a 21.2% success rate.

Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in road games last season. The Blackhawks scored 47 power-play goals last season on 245 chances for a 19.2% success rate.

INJURIES: Sabres: Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).

Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (8-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to end their four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record in home games last season....
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak’s hat trick

Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak’s hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens’ 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Panthers visit the Coyotes after Verhaeghe’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (5-3-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-5-1, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Arizona went 25-50-7 overall and 11-27-3 in home...
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Canucks take on the Devils after Horvat’s 2-goal showing

New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the New Jersey Devils after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7...
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing the game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. “Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability,” said Tucker, who made the decision after “reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence.” Scuffles broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 Saturday night. Social media posts showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room. Brown, Grose and Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

TIPOFF: Creighton's Scheierman tops list of impact transfers

Creighton has its best preseason ranking ever thanks in part to the big victory it earned in the transfer portal. Baylor Scheierman’s decision to return to his home state and play for Creighton after three stellar seasons at South Dakota State gave Creighton one of the nation’s more versatile players. Scheierman, a first-team all-Summit League selection each of the last two years, was the only Division I player last season to lead his conference in both rebounds (7.8) and assists (4.5). He was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award given annually to the nation’s top mid-major player. South Dakota State went 68-22 in Scheierman’s three seasons, including a 30-5 mark last season that included an NCAA Tournament appearance.
OMAHA, NE
KMOX News Radio

'Battlehawks' are back in new XFL

XFL announced that the St Louis Battlehawks will return in February 2023. Arlington Renegades D.C. Defenders Houston Roughnecks Orlando Guardians San Antonio Brahmas Seattle Sea Dragons St. Louis Battlehawks Vegas Vipers
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy