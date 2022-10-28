ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Rihanna drops ‘Lift Me Up,’ first new track in 6 years

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyEa2_0ipmFQIj00

Rihanna fans, the wait for new music is finally over.

According to Pitchfork and Billboard, the 34-year-old pop icon dropped “Lift Me Up,” as well as an instrumental version of the new song, at midnight Friday on major streaming services, the iTunes Store and Amazon Music. The track, which marks the nine-time Grammy Award winner’s first release in six years, will be included on the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

Rihanna, Tems, record producer Ludwig Göransson and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler co-wrote the song in honor of Chadwick Boseman, who died two years ago, the outlets reported.

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack is slated to drop Nov. 4, and the film hits theaters Nov. 11, according to the reports.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Halloween 2022: Kim Kardashian dresses kids as memorable music legends

This year Kim Kardashian dressed her children as familiar 20th-century music icons. North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, were each decked out as recognizable music superstars in an Instagram post by Kardashian on Friday. In the photo series, the oldest is dressed as the late singer Aaliyah...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
102K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy