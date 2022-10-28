Rihanna drops ‘Lift Me Up,’ first new track in 6 years

Rihanna fans, the wait for new music is finally over.

According to Pitchfork and Billboard, the 34-year-old pop icon dropped “Lift Me Up,” as well as an instrumental version of the new song, at midnight Friday on major streaming services, the iTunes Store and Amazon Music. The track, which marks the nine-time Grammy Award winner’s first release in six years, will be included on the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

Rihanna, Tems, record producer Ludwig Göransson and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler co-wrote the song in honor of Chadwick Boseman, who died two years ago, the outlets reported.

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack is slated to drop Nov. 4, and the film hits theaters Nov. 11, according to the reports.

