New York takes losing streak into game against Dallas

New York Rangers (3-3-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (4-2-1, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers come into the matchup with the Dallas Stars after losing four straight games.

Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and a 29-11-4 record at home last season. The Stars committed 251 total penalties last season, averaging 3.1 per game and serving 6.7 penalty minutes per game.

New York had a 52-24-6 record overall and a 27-21-3 record on the road last season. The Rangers scored 250 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.0 per game on 29.2 shots per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Miro Heiskanen: day to day (upper body).

Rangers: Filip Chytil: out (concussion), Vitali Kravtsov: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.