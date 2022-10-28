Today's 'Wordle' #496 Hints, Tips and Answer for October 28 Brainteaser

It's been a year since New York based software developer Josh Wardle released Wordle to the world, and the game continues to go from strength to strength.

Part of Wordle's beauty, and the reason it became a viral sensation, is surely its simplicity. Each day the player has to work out a five-letter word, in six attempts or less.

After each guess the letters light up, indicating how accurate you were. When a letter goes green it means it is both in the word and has been put in the correct place. Yellow tells you the letter features, but not where you put it, whilst gray means it isn't included at all.

A person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Arlington, Virginia, on May 9, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve the latest brainteaser. MICHAEL DRAPER/AFP/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek in January, Wardle admitted that, despite having invented Wordle, he sometimes still struggles with the game.

He said: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

Later that month Wordle was bought by The New York Times for an undisclosed seven figure sum.

The game's popularity has helped inspire a range of other online puzzles, such as Quordle, Worldle and Nerdle.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some hints and tips on the latest puzzle.

'Wordle' #496 Tips and Clues for Friday, October 28

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #496.

Hint #1: The word contains two vowels, as the third and fourth letters.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's word include "cheater," "coward" and "cur."

Hint #4: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as "to go stealthily or furtively."

Hint #5: Something a thief might do. Or a ninja, which is way cooler.

'Wordle' #496 Answer for Friday, October 28

The answer to today's Wordle is "sneak."

A fairly common word, with two of the most used vowels, this may not be the toughest challenge Wordle has thrown our way, but it was still a real brainteaser! Did you get it? If so, congratulations. But don't worry if not, one of the joys of Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time. Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow for the latest brainteaser.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.