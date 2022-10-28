ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Today's 'Wordle' #496 Hints, Tips and Answer for October 28 Brainteaser

By James Bickerton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

It's been a year since New York based software developer Josh Wardle released Wordle to the world, and the game continues to go from strength to strength.

Part of Wordle's beauty, and the reason it became a viral sensation, is surely its simplicity. Each day the player has to work out a five-letter word, in six attempts or less.

After each guess the letters light up, indicating how accurate you were. When a letter goes green it means it is both in the word and has been put in the correct place. Yellow tells you the letter features, but not where you put it, whilst gray means it isn't included at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Jo9N_0ipmErpb00
A person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Arlington, Virginia, on May 9, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve the latest brainteaser. MICHAEL DRAPER/AFP/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek in January, Wardle admitted that, despite having invented Wordle, he sometimes still struggles with the game.

He said: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

Later that month Wordle was bought by The New York Times for an undisclosed seven figure sum.

The game's popularity has helped inspire a range of other online puzzles, such as Quordle, Worldle and Nerdle.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some hints and tips on the latest puzzle.

'Wordle' #496 Tips and Clues for Friday, October 28

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #496.

Hint #1: The word contains two vowels, as the third and fourth letters.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's word include "cheater," "coward" and "cur."

Hint #4: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as "to go stealthily or furtively."

Hint #5: Something a thief might do. Or a ninja, which is way cooler.

'Wordle' #496 Answer for Friday, October 28

The answer to today's Wordle is "sneak."

A fairly common word, with two of the most used vowels, this may not be the toughest challenge Wordle has thrown our way, but it was still a real brainteaser! Did you get it? If so, congratulations. But don't worry if not, one of the joys of Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time. Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow for the latest brainteaser.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Trump's Twitter Return Would Confirm Truth Social is a Humiliating Failure

Now that billionaire Elon Musk has finally become Twitter's owner, closing the $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of U-turns and lawsuits, the possibility that former president Donald Trump will be re-allowed on the platform looms closer. But Trump's return to the platform would be a failure...
Washington City Paper

Thinking of Buying Instagram Likes? Here’s Your Guide

Buying Instagram likes is not merely about taking out your credit card and purchasing as many likes as you desire. Many Instagram growth services try to explain to their customers how they can successfully make purchases. But, that’s not enough as there are key factors to consider if you must buy real Instagram likes.
SPY

We Did It: We Found the Best T-Shirts in the World After an Exhaustive Search

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents The Best T-Shirts for Men at a Glance How We Chose the Best T-Shirts for Men Why Trust Spy When Shopping for the Best T-Shirts? We’d be willing to bet good money that the majority of folks reading this article are wearing a t-shirt right now. But here’s something you might not be wearing: the best men’s t-shirts in the world. Most guys have a collection of t-shirts they’ve acquired over the years in search of that elusive perfect t-shirt. Just...
reviewed.com

Roomy and regulated, this incredible side-by-side fridge breaks the mold

If you’re in the market for a side-by-side fridge, the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS (available at Best Buy for $1,299.99) is one of the better values currently available. Not only does it feature steady temperatures and less of a warm spot in its middle than other side-by-sides, it manages this while using about a third of the electricity as other fridges. It also provides an expanse of fridge storage compared to other options, though its freezer is slightly smaller than average. It has a through-the-door dispenser, but nothing else that might inflate its price—and at its current price it’s a great value. The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS ranks right up there with the Samsung RS27T5200SR as one of the best side-by-sides we’ve ever tested.
The Verge

Twitter is planning to start charging $20 per month for verification

Now that he owns Twitter, Elon Musk has given employees their first ultimatum: Meet his deadline to introduce paid verification on Twitter or pack up and leave. The directive is to change Twitter Blue, the company’s optional, $4.99 a month subscription that unlocks additional features, into a more expensive subscription that also verifies users, according to people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence seen by The Verge. Twitter is currently planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. Under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark. Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1016M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy