Jaffrey, NH Millipore Sigma, a division of MERCK, is expanding their facilities at Drumlin Industrial Park, 81 Fitzgerald Dr. by 23,000 s/f of warehouse and office space. Millipore Sigma has been a tenant at the property for four years occupying nearly 40,000 s/f. Due to their rapid growth at the location, they needed to secure additional space. The property owner and real estate investor, Daniel Rosow, negotiated the expansion of their current footprint.

JAFFREY, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO