Smokin’ Bettie’s barbecue sauce offers NE Ohioans a taste of Texas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For David Ball, the ancient axiom “necessity is the mother of all invention” is pretty true. Ball, a transplanted Texan who has been in Northeast Ohio for 30-plus years, couldn’t find good barbecue like the kind he grew up with. And he needed that barbecue.
Will we see a COVID-19 surge this fall? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I got my COVID-19 bivalent booster shot the week they came out, hoping to protect myself from another fall of surging cases and canceled plans. I’m in a small minority though. While...
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Seniors receive local info and lunch during community tour: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – It is not unusual to see seniors riding an Olmsted Falls school bus. These “seniors,” however, were a bit older than those in high school. Olmsted Township hosted a Bus Tour and Lunch for seniors to become more acquainted with the community. Many of the “tourists” did just that.
cleveland19.com
‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad. Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad. Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads...
Odd 'Bridge to Nowhere' in Ohio Has People Fascinated
It truly did serve a purpose when it was built.
Sports-book authors to hold speak-and-sign event at Baseball Heritage Museum
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A trio of sports-book authors - Vince Guerrieri, Jim Sulecki and Joseph Wancho – are slated to hold a speak-and-sign event at the Baseball Heritage Museum on Saturday, Nov. 12. The authors will be at the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each author...
waterfronttimes.com
Forget tall tales; this travesty is ‘Fishingate’
Fishing scandal prompts cries of ‘lock them up’. Our fishing friends in Ohio are trying to put a positive face on Fishingate, the walleye tournament cheating scandal that set the competitive fishing bog ablaze last month. “It’s a big nothing-burger, except that it proves we have great walleye fishing...
New grant to allow hundreds of houses across Northeast Ohio to be demolished
Gov. Mike DeWine announced funding Friday for multiple counties across the state that will pay to bring down blighted houses with hundreds of houses targeted right here in Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign
Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain counties remain yellow for medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Oct. 27
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among the other yellow-classified Northeast Ohio counties were Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Lorain. Three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — improved to green, for low...
What goes into the nightly lightings of Cleveland's Terminal Tower?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Since 1927, Terminal Tower has graced the Cleveland skyline. It looks great during the day, but after dark? Beautiful. "It is the coolest thing I believe that I've ever done," Aaron Price says. Price is lighting co-director and social media guru for K&D Management, the owner...
Sir Troy's Toy Kingdom finds new 30,000-square-foot location in Belden Village
CANTON, Ohio — If you’re searching for that perfect toy for a loved one, it’s probably safe to assume it’s waiting for you somewhere on the shelves of the new Sir Troy's Toy Kingdom location in Belden Village. Owner Troy Cefaratti believes it is the largest independent toy store in the country.
State of Ohio to demolish 825 dilapidated buildings, including more than 400 in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to "clear the way for new economic development," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state would be tearing down 825 "blighted and vacant" buildings across 30 counties. The funding for the demolitions comes from the governor's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
Brook Park demolishes former Super 8 ‘nuisance’ hotel
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The former Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 16644 Snow Road came down with a rumble Oct. 24, with Mayor Ed Orcutt taking the first swipe from inside the excavator cab. Orcutt initially pursued having the hotel shut down in 2020 when he served as Ward...
Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
