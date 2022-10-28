Read full article on original website
Related
Powerful earthquake stops flights and injures dozens in Philippines
At least 26 people were injured and an international airport was shut after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Philippines.The quake struck 9km northwest of Lagayan town in the landlocked Abra province at a depth of 11km on Tuesday night, followed by numerous aftershocks till the next morning.It was set off by movement in a local fault, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.Tremors were felt across the northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, located over 400km south of Abra province.In Ilocos Norte, the home province of president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at least...
At least 31 people killed as heavy rains from tropical storm Nalgae hit the Philippines
At least 31 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in southern Philippines, officials said on Friday.The torrential rains were caused by tropical storm Nalgae that hit the Philippine archipelago in the country’s south.Disaster officials said thousands of people have been evacuated from the path of the storm, which could possibly make landfall on Friday night in Samar province in central Philippines.The storm included winds of 75 km/hr (47 mph), which forced authorities to cancel flights just as thousands of people were planning to travel to their home towns to observe All Souls...
watchers.news
Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Luzon, Philippines
A strong earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.4, hit Abra Province, Luzon, Philippines at 14:59 UTC on October 25, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 27.3 km (17 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.4 at a depth of 18 km (11.2 miles). The epicenter was located 11.5 km...
Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide
MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday.
Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines: USGS
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, with local officials warning about the potential for damage. In October 2013, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the central island of Bohol, killing more than 200 people.
Philippines president orders urgent aid as storm Nalgae kills 45
MANILA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Saturday ordered urgent aid distribution in a southern province where landslides have been triggered by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which has killed 45 people across the country so far.
BBC
Venezuela landslides: Dozens killed as homes swept away
The number of people killed has risen to 36, and 56 others are missing, after landslides swept away their homes in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías. About 1,000 emergency personnel are taking part in search and rescue operations. "We're trying to save whoever we can and are expressing...
A new tropical depression threatens Philippines
Tropical Depression 26 has formed and poses a threat to the Philippines. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama
A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken western Panama, though there were no initial reports of damage
Typhoon Nalgae: Family’s home swept away by strong flood waters in Philippines
A heartbroken family recorded the moment their home was swept away by Typhoon Nalgae in the Philippines.Mother-of-two Love Sanchez filmed the entire structure being swept away by strong flood waters in Aklan province on October 27.The Typhoon Nalgae death toll had risen to 72 by Saturday morning following severe floods and landslides in southern provinces. Tens of thousands more have been evacuated or fled their homes.Tropical storm Nalgae, locally named Paeng, strengthened into a typhoon as it made landfall.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKStudents in Philippines wear bizarre ‘anti-cheating’ hats to block peripheral visionKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
watchers.news
Tropical Storm “Nalgae” (Paeng) strengthening ahead of landfall in northern Philippines
Tropical Storm “Nalgae” — known as Paeng in the Philippines — formed on October 27, 2022, in the Philippine Sea as the 22nd named storm of the 2022 Pacific typhoon season. The storm is already blamed for the deaths of at least 13 people in the Philippines.
Storm Nalgae death toll climbs to 48 in Philippines, 22 missing
MANILA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The death toll from flooding and rain-induced landslides in the Philippines has climbed to 48, the country's disaster agency said on Sunday, with 22 others recorded missing after tropical storm Nalgae inundated many parts of the archipelago.
watchers.news
Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” makes landfall in Bangladesh, damaging 10 000 homes and leaving at least 25 people dead
Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” made landfall along the Chittagong-Barisal coast around 15:00 UTC on October 24, 2022, with maximum sustained winds of 88 km/h (55 mph). Sitrang left a trail of destruction and, at least 25 people dead across 9 districts and about 10 million without power. About 1 000 000 people were evacuated ahead of the landfall.
CNBC
Storm Nalgae in the Philippines kills 48, while 22 others are still missing
Some 40 people were reported injured, while nearly 170,000 were sheltering in evacuation centers, government data showed. Nalgae, which made landfall five times, is this year's second-most deadly cyclone to hit the Philippines, which sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually. The death toll from flooding and rain-induced landslides...
Rebels kill 2 soldiers in quake-hit Philippine province
Philippine military officials say suspected communist rebels have killed two soldiers in an attack in a northern Philippine province where troops are helping residents recover from a strong earthquake
Tropical storm Nalgae: Trapped family rescued from roof of flooded house in Philippines
Philippines coast guards rescued a family trapped on their roof by surging flood waters after tropical storm Nalgae made landfall.Residents in Sigma, Capiz province were evacuated by the coast guards after becoming trapped in severe floods.With the assistance of the coast guards, the stranded family was filmed being pulled into a lifeboat after jumping off their roof and into the flood waters.Tropical storm Nalgae, locally named Paeng, strengthened into a typhoon as it made landfall on Saturday morning. The Typhoon Nalgae death toll had risen to 72 by Saturday following severe floods and landslides in southern provinces.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Typhoon Nalgae: Family’s home swept away by strong flood waters in PhilippinesTyphoon Nalgae: Family’s home swept away by strong flood waters in PhilippinesStudents in Philippines wear bizarre ‘anti-cheating’ hats to block peripheral vision
watchers.news
Destructive flash flooding hits Venezuela’s La Guaira
Very heavy rains caused by a low pressure area over the Caribbean Sea hit the mountainous coastal region of the state of La Guaira, Venezuela on October 28, 2022, causing destructive flash flooding. This system is expected to intensify into a tropical storm later today. The official NHC forecast calls...
AccuWeather
Death toll in Philippines tops 70 after tropical storm landfall
Dangerous conditions such as mudslides and flood waters submerged communities and swept families away from their homes. A powerful tropical storm hit the Philippines Friday, bringing devastating landslides and flooding that has left at least 72 dead on the islands as of Saturday morning. The storm, named Nalgae, began to...
maritime-executive.com
Multiple Groundings, Capsizings in Tropical Storm in the Philippines
The Philippine Coast Guard has responded to multiple marine casualties in the wake of Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), which arrived in the archipelago Friday with winds of 45 miles an hour. On Friday, the Panama-flagged fishing vessel Kunimatsu 3 capsized off Manila Bay, prompting a swift rescue effort. The Philippine...
ClickOnDetroit.com
South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns
SEOUL – South Korean police investigated on Monday what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people including 26 foreigners during Halloween festivities in Seoul in the country’s worst disaster in years, as President Yoon Suk Yeol and tens of thousands of others paid respects to the dead at special mourning sites.
Comments / 0