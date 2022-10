U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy installed new postmasters for three Bay Area cities this week. Ernesto Avila becomes the 26th postmaster for Antioch. Lynnette Hill, a 16-year U.S. Postal Service employee, is now Fairfield's new postmaster. And, Tracy Tan is now the new postmaster for San Leandro. Avila, Hill and...

SAN LEANDRO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO