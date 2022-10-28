Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio
Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
New Jersey Democrat congressman blames Paul Pelosi attack 'on Republican Big Lies'
New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. said in a statement on Friday that Paul Pelosi's attack is the result of "Big Lies from many Republicans."
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
White House is forced to DELETE fact-checked tweet claiming Biden has given American seniors the biggest boost in Social Security in 10 years
The White House was forced into an embarrassing Twitter climbdown on Wednesday, deleting a tweet that claimed President Joe Biden was responsible for seniors getting the biggest increase in Social Security checks in a decade. As fact checkers were quick to point out, the increase is based on the rate...
Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.
What Nancy Pelosi said about David DePape’s attack on her husband in their SF home
House Speaker, in first comment about attack on husband, wrote that her family “heartbroken and traumatized.”
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kari Lake blames 'leftist elected officials' for brutal Paul Pelosi attack
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has blamed the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband on "leftist elected officials." Lake said the incident is the result of rising crime across the country, which she said has been caused by Democrats failing to enforce the law. She added that because people are realizing the Democrats have failed to protect the streets, voters are "tuning out" what Democrats have to say, according to Fox News.
Negative ads against Speaker Pelosi have run in Congressional races for ‘more than a decade'de'
The attack at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has brought threats of political violence back into view. Television ads that paint Pelosi as a “political boogeyan” have run for more than a decade.Oct. 28, 2022.
Pelosi attack illuminates four California challenges
Friday’s attack on Paul Pelosi, husband to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, that sent the 82-year-old to the hospital with a skull fracture and other serious injuries has cast a harsh light on the intertwined, deeply ingrained problems facing California and the nation with just a little over a week until the Nov. 8 […]
Arizona GOP nominee Kari Lake mocks attack on Paul Pelosi at campaign event
The Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, made light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in remarks at a campaign event Monday, drawing laughter from the audience. Asked about school security, Lake suggested the protection afforded to federal lawmakers should be available to students, as...
Gov. Gavin Newsom: Fox News Has Been 'Sowing The Seeds' That Led To Pelosi Attack
"Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks," the California Democrat warned.
Source: Attacker asked Pelosi's husband, "Where is Nancy?"
A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies including attempted homicide for allegedly violently attacking Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, early Friday morning at their San Francisco home, per police. The big picture: The attack comes amid an uptick in threats against...
Kevin McCarthy speaks out on Pelosi home invasion and attack
The San Francisco District Attorney is expected to file charges today against the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.
Capitol Police Monitoring 'Thousands' of Cases Across U.S. Following Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says today's tense political climate "calls for more resources" to protect members of Congress, as the department recruits additional officers The United States Capitol Police is amplifying its congressional security efforts following the life-threatening attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, in San Francisco last week. "Friday's attack against Paul Pelosi is an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today's contentious political climate," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement Tuesday. "After...
Opinion: The attack on Paul Pelosi was not an isolated incident
This episode is the latest in a series of escalating attacks and confrontations against politicians, and women politicians in particular -- many of whom face unacceptable hatred on the Internet that spills over into physical threats or violence, writes Kara Alaimo.
Devin Nunes Posts Appalling Quip About Hammer Attack On Paul Pelosi
Twitter critics were not amused by the twisted humor of Truth Social's CEO.
Speaker Pelosi seen visiting husband at San Francisco hospital for the first time after violent attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited husband at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, two days after he was assaulted in their home.
Comments / 0