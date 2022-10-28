ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

CNN

Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio

Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kari Lake blames 'leftist elected officials' for brutal Paul Pelosi attack

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has blamed the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband on "leftist elected officials." Lake said the incident is the result of rising crime across the country, which she said has been caused by Democrats failing to enforce the law. She added that because people are realizing the Democrats have failed to protect the streets, voters are "tuning out" what Democrats have to say, according to Fox News.
ARIZONA STATE
CalMatters

Pelosi attack illuminates four California challenges

Friday’s attack on Paul Pelosi, husband to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, that sent the 82-year-old to the hospital with a skull fracture and other serious injuries has cast a harsh light on the intertwined, deeply ingrained problems facing California and the nation with just a little over a week until the Nov. 8 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Source: Attacker asked Pelosi's husband, "Where is Nancy?"

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies including attempted homicide for allegedly violently attacking Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, early Friday morning at their San Francisco home, per police. The big picture: The attack comes amid an uptick in threats against...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Capitol Police Monitoring 'Thousands' of Cases Across U.S. Following Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says today's tense political climate "calls for more resources" to protect members of Congress, as the department recruits additional officers The United States Capitol Police is amplifying its congressional security efforts following the life-threatening attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, in San Francisco last week. "Friday's attack against Paul Pelosi is an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today's contentious political climate," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement Tuesday. "After...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

