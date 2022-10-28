Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has blamed the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband on "leftist elected officials." Lake said the incident is the result of rising crime across the country, which she said has been caused by Democrats failing to enforce the law. She added that because people are realizing the Democrats have failed to protect the streets, voters are "tuning out" what Democrats have to say, according to Fox News.

