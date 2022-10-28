Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Nicholas Wasn’t Always Where it is Now in Central MN
St. Nicholas is an unincorporated community in Luxemburg Township in Stearns County. The community is south of Cold Spring, west of Marty and north of Watkins. St. Nicholas falls within the ROCORI school district. I talked with longtime St. Nicholas residents Shirley Lutgen and Vern Hennen. Lutgen grew up in...
thenewsleaders.com
Former school board member says vote for Larson, Smith, Wenshau
I endorse Emily Larson, Jen Smith and Scott Wenshau for Sartell-St. Stephen School Board. Initially, I served the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board for two consecutive terms, from 2000-2008. When I retired in 2008, enrollment was growing, student performance was high, staff were engaged, and leadership and finances were strong. However, when the school board hired new leadership in 2010, the ship began to run off course. In 2011, board meeting attendance was on the rise, and disenfranchised parents filled the gymnasiums we used to hold meetings. District controversy attracted the national media. Then in 2012, staff and parents asked me to run again. However, with only one board vote, I could not resolve problems by myself, so I enlisted help. Four of us ran with similar goals, but we were individually elected. Immediately, our newly-elected majority brought back transparency, leadership and trust.
twincitieslive.com
Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson
We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
lakesarearadio.net
Former Little Falls Priest Accused of Inappropriate Behavior
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud priest has been put on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior. The Diocese says questions and concerns regarding potential actions by Father Joe Herzing were recently brought to the attention of church officials. Father Herzing served at Christ Church Newman Center on St. Cloud State University’s Campus and St. Anthony of Padua church in St. Cloud.
A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze
Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
ccxmedia.org
Longtime 50’s Grill General Manager Retiring
Since June of 1985, the 50’s Grill in Brooklyn Center has allowed people to take a trip back in time. “We have the Lassie booth here, and we’ve got [the] Robin Hood booth here, a lot of Marlon Brando,” said Brian Bolz, the 50’s Grill general manager, as he pointed out the different booths.
fox9.com
Lawn tractor leads to fire at church shed in Stearns County
(FOX 9) - Officials in Stearns County say a storage shed at the Holy Cross Church in the townsite of Marty, caught fire on Saturday. Witnesses called the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center saying there was smoke coming from the roof of a storage shed at the church at 10651 County Road 8. When officials got on the scene, they saw smoke and the garage doors charred.
ccxmedia.org
Update: Bid Approved for Demolishing Four Seasons Mall
It was another step forward on Tuesday night in the process to demolish the Four Seasons Mall in Plymouth. On Tuesday night, the Plymouth City Council voted to accept a bid to demolish the vacant mall. A bid of $850,000 was accepted to remove the building and parking lot and seed the site. Demolition work is expected to start in December.
1 dead, multiple injuries after alleged drunken driving crash near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say an intoxicated driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway in western Wisconsin hit another vehicle early Sunday, killing one person.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Hudson, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.WisDOT said a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-94. She hit another vehicle heading westbound.Fifty-four-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, was killed in the crash, WisDOT said.The Alexandria woman showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, according to WisDOT. She was arrested and is being held at the St. Croix County Jail.The crash is under investigation.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Drive-By Shootings Increase on Brookdale Drive
Brooklyn Park police say they are seeing an uptick in drive-by shootings. The latest case involved a man shot in the leg Thursday night. The incident occurred by the Moonraker Apartments in the 5500 block of Brookdale Drive at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police they saw someone in a tan SUV firing from the vehicle when the man was hit.
willmarradio.com
Crash near New London injures Willmar woman
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was hurt in a crash near The Country Stop in New London Tuesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 8:34 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. A Toyota Prius driven by Robert Loso of St. Joseph was attempting to cross Highway 23 when he hit an SUV traveling southbound on Highway 23. Loso wasn't hurt, but the driver of the SUV, Dunia Awale of Willmar, was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.
Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 in Hudson. According to...
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
boreal.org
Netflix ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ episode focuses on missing Minnesotan Josh Guimond
Photo: Pictured is the 20-year-old missing college student Josh Guimond. He was last seen on Nov. 9, 2002 after leaving a friends party on campus. (Photo credit Stearns County Sheriff Office) The popular Netflix series "Unsolved Mysteries" released an episode on the case of Josh Guimond, a Minnesota college student...
annandaleadvocate.com
Cosmos youth dies in crash
A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Home Struck By Multiple Bullets Was Targeted
Brooklyn Park police are investigating reports of a house in the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue struck by a barrage of gunfire around midnight Wednesday. Police say they found spent shell casings in the street and bullet holes in the house. No one inside the house was injured. Police say...
Food truck group criticizes proposed 44% licensing fee hike in Hennepin County
The Minnesota Food Truck Association is encouraging owners and operators to speak out against what it calls an unreasonable licensing fee increase. In a Friday announcement, the Minnesota Food Truck Association called attention to a proposal from Hennepin County that would increase licensing fees for vendors in the county, including for food, lodging and tobacco next year.
