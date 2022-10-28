Just a day after being named permanent CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, Sue Gove hosted around 500 vendors virtually and at the company’s New Jersey headquarters to make her case for sticking with the struggling home chain. During the two-hour session, Gove and her team outlined Bed Bath & Beyond’s strategy for reversing the the downward trajectory the company has been on during the past several years. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Gove said she doesn’t believe bankruptcy is on the horizon for the home goods retailer, and she’s optimistic that the new strategy will make...

