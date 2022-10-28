ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 8 Fantasy Football Preview: D.J. Moore debate, McCaffrey taking over in SF & QB fantasy value rising

 3 days ago
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab, who are chock full of movie quotes and references in this very fun fantasy football preview of the NFL’s Week 8 slate of games.

The podcast kicks off with all three guys giving their takeaways from the trade that sent WR Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After that, the guys discuss everything and anything, including whether or not D.J. Moore’s fantasy value is rising, where Josh Allen would go if leagues redrafted today, how to unsubscribe from Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, and why Christian McCaffrey changes everything for the San Francisco 49ers.

Since Scott and Frank used to host the betting pod, they use the opportunity to give out some of their favorite (and least favorite) lines to put money on this week.

02:40 NEWS / WR Kadarius Toney traded from NYG to KC

09:55 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

14:20 Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

19:20 LONDON: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

23:20 Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

28:14 New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

32:50 Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

38:00 Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

43:40 Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

48:55 New England Patriots at New York Jets

52:39 Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

56:15 Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

59:05 Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

65:05 SNF: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

72:50 MNF: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Panthers’ errors gift Falcons OT win

Late game kicking woes by the Panthers helped the Falcons get to .500 on the season with a 37-34 overtime win in Atlanta. Carolina kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a long extra point in regulation and a short field goal in overtime as the Falcons escaped with the win. ©2022 Cox...
ATLANTA, GA
Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 9

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 9. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars (43 percent rostered) This fantasy season, like so many others, has featured...
Fantasy Football Week 8 Wrap: Christian McCaffrey joins history with TD trifecta

Christian McCaffrey became just the fourth player since the merger to rush, catch and throw a touchdown in the same game during an epic fantasy and real-life performance Sunday (CMC pulled off the trifecta in Stanford as well). Playing for the first time after practicing with the 49ers, McCaffrey became just the second fantasy back to score 40+ PPR points in a game this season (Alvin Kamara also accomplished the feat Sunday). It certainly helped that Deebo Samuel was out, but it was incredibly encouraging to see McCaffrey get a team-high nine targets from a quarterback who ranked toward the bottom of the league in RB target rate this season.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rodgers preaches patience after Packers' skid grow to 4

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' frustration following a fourth consecutive loss was familiarly apparent. This time, the Packers quarterback chose his words more carefully in expressing them. A week after suggesting some players need to be benched and citing too many mental errors following a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty

Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 8 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 8 lineups!. Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars (London) Start: Greg Dulcich. Sit: Trevor Lawrence. Dulcich has immediately taken over as Denver's top tight end, recording nine targets...
Zach Wilson's disastrous effort provides reprieve for Patriots' own QB chaos

Mac Jones wasn't great on Sunday. Thankfully for the New England Patriots, Zach Wilson and the New York Jets were considerably worse. Fresh off igniting a full-blown quarterback controversy, Bill Belichick's Patriots eked out a 22-17 upset of the New York Jets as Jones played quarterback without a peep from backup Bailey Zappe. They can thank Wilson for the reprieve.
Panthers' DJ Moore catches miraculous game-tying hail mary, then commits dumb penalty that leads to OT

Carolina Panthers wideout D.J. Moore did two unthinkable things at the end of regulation against the Atlanta Falcons. First, he caught a miraculous 62-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left to tie the game. But after securing the touchdown, Moore committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after it looked like Moore took off his helmet in celebration.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

