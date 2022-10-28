ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caterpillar, Greenbrier, ServiceNow And Other Big Gainers From Thursday

By Lisa Levin
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones gaining close to 200 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

UserTesting, Inc. USER shares surged 91.7% to close at $7.40 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners for $1.3 billion. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC climbed 48.4% to close at $59.72 after the company announced it will be acquired by Regal Rexnord Corporation for $62 per share in cash.

Impinj, Inc. PI gained 29.2% to settle at $115.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH rose 26.1% to close at $2.90 following Q3 results.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX surged 19.1% to close at $32.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Shopify Inc. SHOP gained 17.3% to close at $34.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued guidance.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC gained 16.5% to close at $11.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII shares climbed 16.5% to close at $13.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH gained 14.2% to close at $151.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc GSHD climbed 13.8% to close at $39.80 following Q3 results.

ServiceNow, Inc. NOW rose 13.4% to close at $415.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Granite Construction Incorporated GVA climbed 12.4% to close at $31.63 following strong quarterly results.

MSA Safety Incorporated MSA gained 12.2% to settle at $131.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

North American Construction Group Ltd. NOA gained 12.1% to close at $12.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Dana Incorporated DAN climbed 11.8% to close at $16.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.

MarineMax, Inc. HZO gained 11.1% to close at $32.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF gained 9.9% to close at $35.79 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP climbed 9.3% to close at $127.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET climbed 9.3% to close at $119.13.

Caterpillar Inc. CAT climbed 7.7% to close at $212.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE rose 7.2% to settle at $301.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF gained 6.6% to close at $113.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC shares climbed 6.5% to close at $28.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Aegon N.V.. AEG rose 6.3% to close at $4.59. Aegon announced plans to combine its Dutch operations with a.s.r.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD shares rose 4.9% to close at $49.55 following Q3 results.

