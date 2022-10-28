Read full article on original website
Related
Smoothie and hot dog shop comes to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – While smoothies and hot dogs may not be a common combination, this new business is bringing just that to Topeka. Hot Dog and Smoothie Shack, located at 17th and Wanamaker, is bringing something unique to Top City. The new business offers a variety of different smoothie flavors like Strawberry Banana and Pina […]
Kansas State Collegian
Manhattan Brewing Co. embraces Pride with Night of the Living Drag
Of all the things Manhattan residents can expect to see on a Wednesday night downtown, a Halloween-themed drag show is likely not first on the list. This past Wednesday, Manhattan Brewing Company hosted Little Apple Pride for “Night of the Living Drag” starring Kansas’ very own queen — Lil Kim Chi. The event sold out and was complete with a Halloween costume contest, locally crafted beers and bingo.
WIBW
One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn & Suites, at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd, on reports of a possible shooting. The call came in at about 7:00 pm, Saturday. According to officials, one man was injured during the shooting and...
Photos: Day of the Dead in Emporia
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Dia de Los Muertos festival kicked off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by trick or treating in Emporia. This event was a partnership between Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow and Emporia Main Street. The Parade of the Living Dead marched from 7th Street to 11th Street on Commercial Street with […]
Band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local band is counting their blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. 27 News spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
WIBW
RCPD sergeant was ordered to appear in Municipal Court for a September incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An announcement from the Riley Co. Police Department states that a Riley Co. Department of Correction’s sergeant has been issued a notice to appear in Manhattan Municipal Court for an off-duty disorderly conduct allegation. According to the RCPD, Sergeant Justin Borge, 38, was issued the...
WIBW
One dead after being trapped under Kubota tractor
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that around 3:00 pm, Saturday officials were called to the 5900 block of SW Davis Road. on reports of a tractor accident. The Mission Township Fire Department, Dover Fire Department, and Auburn Fire Department were called to the scene along with AMR...
KVOE
Vehicle fire near Allen under investigation
An investigation is underway after a vehicle fire in northern Lyon County on Sunday evening. Allen-Admire firefighters were paged to Roads 310 and L, or about four miles south of Allen, shortly before 5 pm. Early indications are a pickup truck caught fire and was getting into nearby grass when fire crews reached the scene. The truck was reported as fully engulfed in flames, but the fire was put out quickly.
Topeka residents without power after fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Emporia gazette.com
Cheryl Unruh takes home book awards, Emporia writers recognized at annual Kansas writing convention
LAWRENCE — The 2022 gathering of the Kansas Authors Club took place in Lawrence, Kansas, Oct. 21-23 with award winning journalist and author from Emporia, Max McCoy, as the keynote speaker. The theme of this year’s gathering was “The Write Way to the Future.” Emporia members of the state...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
Thieves target Winter Wonderland in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local light show is facing a small setback as it prepares for a winter tradition. Winter Wonderland is a favorite Christmas light drive-through experience, but they are currently down around 5,000 lights, and they believe thieves may be to blame. 27 News spoke with organizers who are frustrated and looking for […]
WIBW
Officials find 16-year-old reported missing from Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have located a 16-year-old who was reported missing from Manhattan on Wednesday. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to urge residents to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Arion Williams. RCPD indicated that Arion was last seen at 2...
Billionaire donates $4M to Topeka non-profit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local non-profit has received a large gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The Sunflower Foundation announced the novelist gifted $4 million to the organization to help in their efforts to support rural communities. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. […]
WIBW
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park’s Iron Horse mini-train will make its final run on Saturday, October 29 after decades of making memories for generations of families. Originally built to last 20 years, the train is now wrapping up its 55th year in service. Due to its age and the lack of availability of replacement parts, the train is being retired in favor of a new electric train next year. Shawnee County Parks and Rec said the new train will be designed to look as much like the current train as possible.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
WIBW
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
Parents concerned over ‘Implicit Bias Test’ in Kansas school curriculum
Some Kansas parents are expressing concern over their children having to take the Implicit Bias Test.
Comments / 0