Manhattan, KS

Kansas State Collegian

Texas Longhorns outshoot Wildcats in a bittersweet loss

Kansas State ends its season against top-seeded Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament. K-State entered the game as underdogs to the top-seeded Longhorns. The underdogs put high pressure on Texas’s high-flying offense in the first half, enforcing a back-and-forth style of play. From the start of...
AUSTIN, TX
Offense under Howard explodes in blowout victory over Oklahoma State

Kansas State entered Saturday afternoon’s contest against No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys following a devastating defeat to the TCU Horned Frogs. Fans wondered how K-State would respond after blowing an 18-point lead and surrendering 28 unanswered points to the Horned Frogs, and wondered whether Adrian Martinez or Will Howard would start as quarterback.
STILLWATER, OK

