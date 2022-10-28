Read full article on original website
2 Americans are among the dead in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
At least two U.S. citizens were among those killed in the deadly crowd surge in South Korea's capital on Saturday night, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul has confirmed. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives last night, to include two young Americans celebrating alongside their Korean friends and others from around the world," U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Philip Goldberg said in a statement.
Source: Pelosi's attacker carried zip ties, echoing Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. The...
U.S. agencies warn of potential attacks by extremists tied to the midterm elections
U.S. security agencies have issued a heightened threat advisory, warning of a potential attacks on political candidates, election officials and others. The alert came Friday, the same day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked in their San Francisco home. NPR has obtained the bulletin issued by the Department...
Iran's protesters find inspiration in a Kurdish revolutionary slogan
For 41 days, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in anger over the death of a young Kurdish woman in police custody, even as authorities continue their violent crackdown against them. The demonstrations — honoring the memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jina — have become the largest women's rights movement in Iran's recent history.
Western leaders blast Russia's exit from grain deal that's helped ease global hunger
Odesa, Ukraine – The European Union called on Russia on Sunday to reverse its decision to suspend participation in a grain deal brokered by the United Nations that has helped ease the global food crisis. Western leaders are condemning Moscow's actions, which are triggering a new wave of fears...
Anne Frank's friend Hannah Pick-Goslar dies at age 93
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Hannah Pick-Goslar, one of Jewish diarist Anne Frank's best friends, has died at age 93, the foundation that runs the Anne Frank House museum said. The Anne Frank Foundation paid tribute to Pick-Goslar, who is mentioned in Anne's world-famous diary about her life in hiding from the Netherlands' Nazi occupiers, for helping to keep Anne's memory alive with stories about their youth.
Intruder searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked Pelosi's husband at home
An intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home early Friday morning and "violently assaulted" her husband, Paul Pelosi, according to a statement from Drew Hammill, the speaker's spokesperson. A source briefed on the attack tells NPR the assailant was searching for Speaker Pelosi, and confronted her husband,...
Why examining U.S. crime rates isn't as straightforward as you might think
Midterm voters are being inundated with political ads, and a lot of them are focused on crime. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to data analyst Jeff Asher about what's happening with crime rates.
13 books full of thrills and chills for Halloween
Halloween is nearly upon us — and with it, trick-or-treating, costumes and jump scares. While some people are happy indulging in hay rides and pumpkin picking during this season, others relish in the mystery and mischief of the holiday — seeking out ways to heighten fear. For those...
Why do people want to own guns? We asked a teacher and a firearms trainer
As part of an occasional series of conversations with new gun owners, NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Michelle McGhee, a teacher, and Dirk Waldrop, a firearms trainer, both from Arkansas. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and...
Nancy Pelosi says she is traumatized by hammer attack on her husband Paul
House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she and her family are "heartbroken and traumatized" by the violent attack on her husband Paul. Pelosi added that she is grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and medical experts, and leaning on her Christian faith in a difficult time.
Morning news brief
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's remarkable comeback in Brazil. South Korea mourns victims of crowd surge as it investigates its cause. Affirmative action gets its biggest test before the Supreme Court.
