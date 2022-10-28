ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip

Ahead of Saturday’s away encounter at Lecce, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of its travel diaries series. The Bianconeri had just returned from their midweek trip to Lisbon, but had to travel south on Friday for a meeting against the Giallorossi. After arriving to Lecce,...
Pablo Mari: Arsenal players pay tribute to recovering defender after stabbing

Arsenal's players have paid tribute to Pablo Mari as he recovers from being stabbed in an Italian supermarket. The 29-year-old defender, on loan at Monza from the Gunners, was stabbed in the back on Thursday during an attack in which one person was killed. Arsenal's players held up a shirt...
Manchester United looking to rival Chelsea in pursuit of 20-year-old midfielder

Manchester United are looking to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of 20-year-old midfielder Edson Alvarez. Manchester United were looking to bring in a midfielder during the summer transfer window. Eventually, Erik ten Hag opted to sign former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, but at the age of 30, it’s more of a short-term signing.
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars

You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
Manchester United star attracting interest from Valencia after falling out of favour at the club

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is attracting interest from Valencia after falling out of favour at Old Trafford. Since signing for Manchester United, Van de Beek has never managed to be given a consistent run in the team. The Dutch midfielder was sent on loan to Everton in January, but a similar situation occurred over on Merseyside.
Milan falls to shock loss at Torino; Atalanta beats Empoli

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan fell to a surprise second loss of the season in Serie A with a 2-1 defeat at Torino on Sunday. Koffi Djidji and Aleksei Miranchuk netted in two first-half minutes for the hosts before Junior Messias pulled one back for Milan in the 67th following a bad mistake by Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić.
Locatelli could be back but Juventus still missing key men for PSG match

Manuel Locatelli is back to fitness and could feature in Juventus’ match against PSG this midweek. The midfielder was unavailable for their game against Lecce because of an injury, but he has recovered. He can play from the first minute against the Parisians, according to Tuttomercatoweb. However, as he...
F﻿ulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
Napoli man says beating Juventus is his dream

Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae, has revealed he dreams of beating Juventus, which is a result their fans want. The Partenopei are having a superb season and are at the top of the Serie A table. They have pulled off some stunning wins this term and will be confident of victory...
Juventus certain to sign Loanee on a permanent basis

Juventus will be more than happy to keep Arkadiusz Milik at the Allianz Stadium permanently after his fine start to life at the club. Milik joined Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in the last transfer window as an alternative to Dusan Vlahovic. After losing Alvaro Morata in the summer,...
Lazio vs Salernitana: Official Starting Lineups Announced

The starting lineups for this evening’s Serie A clash between Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio and Davide Nicola’s Salernitana have been announced. The Biancocelesti are keen to follow up on their 2-1 win over FC Midtjylland on Thursday with another positive result in front of their adoring home fans today.
Osimhen and 'Kvara' extend Napoli's winning streak to 13

ROME (AP) — What a shame for most soccer fans that Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar. The Napoli forwards have been two of the most exciting players in Europe this season. When he’s healthy — which isn’t often — Osimhen...
Rangers: Has Van Bronckhorst got Ibrox side motoring again?

Dithering against Dundee. Lacklustre against Livingston. Absolutely on it against Aberdeen. Rangers' response in the 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's side was timely and very much needed. They battered the visitors relentlessly and should have had more goals, despite falling behind. The result and performance eased the pressure on manager...
PSG leading Juventus in the race for Ukrainian talent

PSG could blow away all the competing clubs for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk as the youngster continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk. The 21-year-old is the future star of Ukrainian football and is already proving to be the top talent in his nation now. It is only a matter...
Aleksandar Mitrovic frustrated as Fulham held by Everton

Fulham's in-form striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had an off-day as he missed a host of chances in a 0-0 draw with Everton at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The Serbia international had 10 attempts but could not add to his tally of nine goals this season as Everton hung on for a point.

