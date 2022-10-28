Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip
Ahead of Saturday’s away encounter at Lecce, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of its travel diaries series. The Bianconeri had just returned from their midweek trip to Lisbon, but had to travel south on Friday for a meeting against the Giallorossi. After arriving to Lecce,...
BBC
Pablo Mari: Arsenal players pay tribute to recovering defender after stabbing
Arsenal's players have paid tribute to Pablo Mari as he recovers from being stabbed in an Italian supermarket. The 29-year-old defender, on loan at Monza from the Gunners, was stabbed in the back on Thursday during an attack in which one person was killed. Arsenal's players held up a shirt...
Soccer-Juventus grab 1-0 victory with late Fagioli strike at Lecce
LECCE, Italy, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Juventus earned a 1-0 victory at Lecce with a late goal by halftime substitute Nicolo Fagioli on Saturday as Massimiliano Allegri's side took their third consecutive win in Serie A.
BBC
Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest: Mikel Arteta delighted with his side's improvement
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is delighted with the improved performance in a 5-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest after losing to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday. MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 30 October on BBC One, BBC...
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to rival Chelsea in pursuit of 20-year-old midfielder
Manchester United are looking to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of 20-year-old midfielder Edson Alvarez. Manchester United were looking to bring in a midfielder during the summer transfer window. Eventually, Erik ten Hag opted to sign former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, but at the age of 30, it’s more of a short-term signing.
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
Marsch ‘sick of losing’, City sweat on Haaland, Conte’s VAR blast – as it happened
Jesse Marsch expressed anger at Leeds’ poor form while Pep Guardiola revealed his star striker faces a fitness test
Yardbarker
Manchester United star attracting interest from Valencia after falling out of favour at the club
Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is attracting interest from Valencia after falling out of favour at Old Trafford. Since signing for Manchester United, Van de Beek has never managed to be given a consistent run in the team. The Dutch midfielder was sent on loan to Everton in January, but a similar situation occurred over on Merseyside.
Porterville Recorder
Milan falls to shock loss at Torino; Atalanta beats Empoli
MILAN (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan fell to a surprise second loss of the season in Serie A with a 2-1 defeat at Torino on Sunday. Koffi Djidji and Aleksei Miranchuk netted in two first-half minutes for the hosts before Junior Messias pulled one back for Milan in the 67th following a bad mistake by Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić.
Arsenal player Pablo Marí has back surgery after deadly supermarket attack
Pablo Marí, who is in Italy on loan at Monza, is likely to need two months’ rest after being a victim of a deadly supermarket stabbing in Milan
Yardbarker
Locatelli could be back but Juventus still missing key men for PSG match
Manuel Locatelli is back to fitness and could feature in Juventus’ match against PSG this midweek. The midfielder was unavailable for their game against Lecce because of an injury, but he has recovered. He can play from the first minute against the Parisians, according to Tuttomercatoweb. However, as he...
BBC
Fulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
Yardbarker
Napoli man says beating Juventus is his dream
Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae, has revealed he dreams of beating Juventus, which is a result their fans want. The Partenopei are having a superb season and are at the top of the Serie A table. They have pulled off some stunning wins this term and will be confident of victory...
'I Must Win' - Roberto De Zerbi On Chelsea Fixture
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi discussed the upcoming fixture against Chelsea and former Brighton boss Graham Potter.
Yardbarker
Juventus certain to sign Loanee on a permanent basis
Juventus will be more than happy to keep Arkadiusz Milik at the Allianz Stadium permanently after his fine start to life at the club. Milik joined Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in the last transfer window as an alternative to Dusan Vlahovic. After losing Alvaro Morata in the summer,...
Yardbarker
Lazio vs Salernitana: Official Starting Lineups Announced
The starting lineups for this evening’s Serie A clash between Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio and Davide Nicola’s Salernitana have been announced. The Biancocelesti are keen to follow up on their 2-1 win over FC Midtjylland on Thursday with another positive result in front of their adoring home fans today.
FOX Sports
Osimhen and 'Kvara' extend Napoli's winning streak to 13
ROME (AP) — What a shame for most soccer fans that Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar. The Napoli forwards have been two of the most exciting players in Europe this season. When he’s healthy — which isn’t often — Osimhen...
BBC
Rangers: Has Van Bronckhorst got Ibrox side motoring again?
Dithering against Dundee. Lacklustre against Livingston. Absolutely on it against Aberdeen. Rangers' response in the 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's side was timely and very much needed. They battered the visitors relentlessly and should have had more goals, despite falling behind. The result and performance eased the pressure on manager...
Yardbarker
PSG leading Juventus in the race for Ukrainian talent
PSG could blow away all the competing clubs for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk as the youngster continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk. The 21-year-old is the future star of Ukrainian football and is already proving to be the top talent in his nation now. It is only a matter...
ESPN
Aleksandar Mitrovic frustrated as Fulham held by Everton
Fulham's in-form striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had an off-day as he missed a host of chances in a 0-0 draw with Everton at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The Serbia international had 10 attempts but could not add to his tally of nine goals this season as Everton hung on for a point.
