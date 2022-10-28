ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

World Cup: Qatar evicts thousands of foreign workers from Doha apartment blocks

Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes have said. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and...
Daily Mail

Banning afro and cornrow haircuts at school IS illegal and pupils should not be 'unfairly singled out' because of such styles, equalities watchdog warns

Pupils should not be 'unfairly singled out' at school because they have afro hair, the equalities watchdog has said. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said policies which ban certain hairstyles without making exceptions on racial grounds 'are likely to be unlawful'. This includes styles such as afros, braids,...
SkySports

England's Vitality Roses seek next step in second Test against Australian Diamonds

England's Vitality Roses are looking to make another step forwards in their second Test against the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports. Jess Thirlby's team narrowly lost the opening Test on Wednesday 55-54 after Donnell Wallam's incredible lay-up shot clinched victory with just seconds remaining on the clock.
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup - New Zealand 48-10 Ireland: Jahrome Hughes inspires NZ to comfortable win. New Zealand half-back Jahrome Hughes showed his class on his World Cup debut by helping his side to a 48-10 victory over Ireland at Headingley to clinch top spot in Group C. Ireland had...

