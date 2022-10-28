ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring...
WASHINGTON STATE
Justices’ past affirmative action views, in their own words

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Supreme Court that is the most diverse in history will hear two cases Monday challenging the use of affirmative action in higher education. It's a topic a number of the justices have already said a lot about. The cases say that Harvard University and the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Here’s a solution for immigration

Immigration reform has been a wedge issue for far too long. It's time to come to some agreement before we find our children/grandchildren facing the same issues immigrants are fleeing from. Instead of all or nothing, I offer the following as a conversation starter. Start with “the remain” in Mexico...
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is on trial...
NEW YORK STATE
UN labor agency: Ukraine war, other crises take toll on jobs

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. labor agency warned Monday that job vacancies and employment growth are expected to decline worldwide in the fourth quarter as the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises” have led to shrinking wages, higher debt and yawning inequality. Gilbert Houngbo, the...

