South Carolina’s Mace gets boost from McCarthy, Gabbard
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is getting a boost from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other political figures in the closing week before the midterm elections as she seeks a second term representing her fast-growing district. On Wednesday, Miami Mayor Francis...
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring...
Justices’ past affirmative action views, in their own words
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Supreme Court that is the most diverse in history will hear two cases Monday challenging the use of affirmative action in higher education. It's a topic a number of the justices have already said a lot about. The cases say that Harvard University and the...
Here’s a solution for immigration
Immigration reform has been a wedge issue for far too long. It's time to come to some agreement before we find our children/grandchildren facing the same issues immigrants are fleeing from. Instead of all or nothing, I offer the following as a conversation starter. Start with “the remain” in Mexico...
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is on trial...
UN labor agency: Ukraine war, other crises take toll on jobs
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. labor agency warned Monday that job vacancies and employment growth are expected to decline worldwide in the fourth quarter as the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises” have led to shrinking wages, higher debt and yawning inequality. Gilbert Houngbo, the...
