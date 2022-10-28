Read full article on original website
katzenworld.co.uk
Guest Star Cat: Mittens
Mittens was adopted by Joe and I from Parkville Animal Shelter. She was found wandering around a lake totally dehydrated and almost gone. We rescued her but she actually rescued us – she is our every day delight. She drinks her water out of a bowl like a raccoon scooping it up in her paws.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds
A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
Daddy’s Little Girl Hysterically Mocks Him When He Corrects Her
Raising daughters can be very sweet, but if you have one of your own, you are probably well aware that the possibility of sass is high. Even from the time they're babies, they know exactly how to put us in our place (and sometimes even make us laugh in the process). They are so cute, but they know how to push our buttons!
Cat Owner Shocked To Discover How Chicken in the Air Fryer Keeps Vanishing
A clever cat that managed to steal some chicken from an air fryer has stunned its owner with its ingenious way of obtaining it. Cats are known for being cunning pets, which can sometimes prove detrimental to their owners, as TikTok user lilmilmil found. According to Fear Free Happy Homes,...
Yahoo!
Calling all cat moms! We just found a way to make litter boxes stylish
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of Cockatiel Jamming Out to the Beat of the Music Can't Be Topped
Whether it's a tail-wagging dog or a head-bobbing bird, happy animals are sure to put a smile on anyone's face. Yum Yum the cockatiel is no exception, though his bright colors and sense of rhythm make it even more of a spectacle. No wonder he's going viral on TikTok!. His...
Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate
A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
Dad's Reaction to Fussy Toddler Finally Sleeping on Flight Is Priceless
We honestly cannot stop laughing.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Twin Girls Waiting for Daddy to Come Home Is Every Girl Dad's Dream
It's so cute when our kids get excited to see us when we come home. There's nothing lovelier than seeing their sweet faces and knowing that they're happy to see you. But what we don't get to see is the part when they're waiting for us to get there. What do they do while they're waiting?
pethelpful.com
Daddy Brussels Griffon's Lookalike Puppy Proves the Apple Doesn't Fall Far
Oh my goodness, every once in a while you see a dog with so much personality that you can't even believe it. That's the case with amazing Proshka owned by @Griffy.girl on TikTok. We just adore his sweet little disapproving face! And what could be better than seeing one hilariously cranky looking dog? Seeing his lookalike daughter.
Cat's 'Powerful' Punches During Playfight With Pug Delights Viewers
A hilarious video of a cat and a dog playfighting has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.5 million likes and 8 million views. In the video, posted by @jessie__noel, a ginger cat can be seen sitting on a coffee table, while a black pug called Nora runs around below it. The cat appears to get the her in a momentary head lock, before smacking the pug seven times, who appears to be enjoying it. One user commented, "Them hits were powerful."
Moment Dog Pushes Woman Over While Dancing Leaves Internet in Stitches
Over 9 million people have watched the "hilarious" moment a boxer dog pushes a young woman over. In a viral video, @user610404815907, the TikTokers can be seen strutting their stuff, dancing down the hallway. But moments later, their dog, Brody, runs, jumps, and pushes over one of the girls to the floor leaving them in stitches figuratively speaking.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to Mom Bringing Him His 'Favorite Stuffy' Is Precious
As a kid, you probably has a favorite toy that you loved more than anything. You were constantly playing with it, and you took this toy with you everywhere. One cat feels the same about his favorite stuffy, and the video of him greeting this stuffy is so sweet you don't want to miss it.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Staring at the Pantry Hoping for Treats Makes Us LOL
Dogs will do just about anything for treats. They might do a million tricks before they can nibble on goodness. Or maybe your dog is more of the begging type until you finally give in and hand them over a treat. Whatever they do, it still makes us laugh. TikTok...
Friendship Between Mailman and Cat Melts Hearts: 'Best Part of Our Morning'
A mailman taking the time to play with a cat on his delivery route every morning is winning hearts online. In a video shared to TikTok on October 21 by Marisa Jaffe (@marisajaffe), the USPS carrier can be seen entertaining her 2-year-old tabby Zeppelin by repeatedly sliding leaflets back and forth through the mailbox in her front door.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Disgusted Reaction to a Banana Makes Us LOL
When it comes to eating fruits and veggies, we're all on our own journeys. Some of us have no problem getting greens in our diet, while others would rather opt for something sweeter, like a banana. For four-legged TikTok star @djangosmiles, though, the opposite has proven true. As much as...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Blatant Annoyance Over New Baby Is Priceless
We'd say it's pretty rare that you'll see a dog mad at its owner. They're always so energetic and just happy to be around humans. But just like us, they can have a range of emotions. Happy, sad, angry, jealous. They experience it all. If you know TikTok doggo @maxcoenthegolden,...
WATCH: Bear Casually Rescues Crow From Drowning Using Paw, Mouth
A Budapest Zoo visitor recently caught a strange encounter between a bear and a crow on camera, and the video is making waves on the internet. The footage shows a crow drowning in a water feature with a bear named Vali nearby. And instead of taking advantage of an easy catch, the predator turns into a hero.
